Enda McEvoy: Tipperary ought to have something under the bonnet

The final sequence at the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday.

It was a stonewall foul, and nobody would have said a word about Liam Gordon had he blown for it, and the argument that he’d been harder on Limerick beforehand than on Clare was neither here nor there in that moment, and sometimes the best way for a referee to avoid making a name for himself is by adjudicating correctly on the incident in front of him.

The only barely less significant part of it all was the identity of the man who fouled (or didn’t) Tony Kelly. Peter Casey. The corner-forward, admittedly a noted member of the beaver family, back scrabbling around deep in defence. One in, all in.

It could have been a snapshot from any Limerick match of the last three years. But Casey started the first championship fixture of John Kiely’s tenure, the 2017 Munster semi-final against Clare. Had it been a case now of his mind wanting to be there in the whirl only for his legs to let him down, not a finger would have been pointed at anyone.

Limerick have won four of the last five All-Irelands and Casey is still getting to the scene of the breakdown. It is abnormal. Then again, Limerick ceased being a normal team quite some time ago.

It was a great Munster Championship and Kiely’s charges, ever on the point of disappearing through the ice, accomplished the greatest winning of a Munster Championship ever. “Limerick by the usual point,” to misquote Jack Lynch. And all without the presence of Sean Finn and Cian Lynch, their two pole stars.

Clearly they cannot keep winning narrowly, the law of averages insists as much, and it would have been intriguing to see what ensued had they been trailing by six or seven points at half-time, as well they might. Or by ten points, in view of the 1-4 Clare missed in the couple of minutes immediately before the break.

Granted, everything would have had to go right for the challengers to have scored that 1-4; the Mark Rodgers chance was a good save rather than a bad miss. Wherein lies the rub for all challengers to Limerick. Everything has to go right when these chances present themselves, even if the champions’ inability to get near 30 points has put them within range of the peloton.

They’re hard to break down, they don’t know when they’re beaten but they don’t do a job on the other crowd any more and their average daily output of 1-24 is eminently surmountable. And still they keep gutting out the victories.

Perhaps they won’t have to keep winning narrowly either. Getting to Croke Park will elicit their big-match instincts while 2019 provided a lesson in how to mind the post-provincial gap. It was learned. After 12 minutes of last year’s All Ireland semi-final, they led Galway 0-7 to 0-3.

In view of the MacCarthy Cup holders’ vampirey qualities – the deathlessness, the penchant for draining the blood of their enemies, the hatred of sunlight (er, okay, possibly not that last one) — the temptation to rehash Conor Cruise O’Brien on CJ Haughey is irresistible. Not until we see Limerick buried at midnight with a stake through their hearts will they be dead. Or at any rate not until they’re buried at half-time with a ten-point deficit to make up.

The final sequence at Croke Park last Sunday.

It was almost a parody of every Galway fan’s worst nightmare of what can happen against Kilkenny and it was easy to imagine the shade of Breandán Ó hEithir, who as a young man was in Birr to see his team mugged at the death in the 1945 and ’47 All Ireland semi-finals (an injury-time winner by Jim Langton, twice) and who never forgot it, giving a weary chuckle.

The next time the prelude to Cillian Buckley’s goal is shown it’ll be accompanied by the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme tune, though at least poor Padraic Mannion can be consoled he didn’t make his error 70 years ago with no TV cameras present. Just imagine the legs it would have acquired, the layers of misplaced legend. “I’m telling ya, he handed the ball straight to the Kilkenny lad. I saw it with me own eyes!”

Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal in injury time of the second half during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Galway. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Yet if Galway weren’t winners they were beneficiaries. Last year they lost the Leinster final by 0-22 to 0-17. Didn’t score a goal, didn’t break 20 points, left Croke Park with nothing but a dull ache. This in contrast was a performance of substance, its numerous imperfections notwithstanding. They turned an eight-point deficit into a two-point lead, compiled a tally of 2-26 and announced themselves as All-Ireland contenders.

What befell them at the end does not, as their manager observed, happen very often. “It’ll take a few days. That’ll come. This will pass.” Indeed. Next ball.

The road ahead of them may have become longer but it has visible refuelling stations and Galway have every opportunity to work up a rhythm. Two weeks between the Dublin match and the Leinster final, two weeks to the All-Ireland quarter-final, two weeks to a semi-final, two weeks to a final.

Punting the Galway hurlers over time is a highway to Bankruptcy Court. This week they were lengthened to 9/1 for the All-Ireland while becoming likelier winners of the competition. Weird, dude.

Coming on top of the closing afternoon of the round robin, the events of six days ago redeemed the 2023 Leinster Championship and then some. The natural qualm before throw-in was that both teams, having ambled through the preliminaries, would be less than prepared for the All-Ireland series. Both having now received two fearsome tests (Galway against Dublin, Kilkenny against Wexford and the pair of them against each other), the qualm no longer exists.

Where Derek Lyng has done particularly well is in keeping the older hands on the bus and paying their way. It’s for this reason that if Kilkenny are to win an All-Ireland on his watch it’ll happen in Year One rather than subsequently.

The absence of a former Young Hurler of the Year, the loss prior to throw-in of two starters, the early departure of Martin Keoghan: they don’t and won’t lack for spirit, not that we expected otherwise. To that extent Lyng is Brian Cody’s son; in other ways he’s anything but.

A right-corner back zooming past midfield, zooming past the half-forward line, ending up inside the last 20 metres of the field and making the net bulge. If only we could have seen Cody’s face.

This afternoon and the afternoons to come.

If Jackie Tyrrell had money to spare he’d be putting it on Tipperary. It’s not difficult to see what Jackie means. Tipperary ought to have something under the bonnet.

The Munster finalists have been performing close to their ceiling, albeit after their upcoming period of R and R, Limerick may be able to raise theirs. Few secrets surround the Leinster finalists. But Tipp, a team with goals on the brain, have managed two green flags in their last three outings, a situation that will hardly continue indefinitely. And Jason Forde is back.

Obviously, they walked into it against Waterford, as if to prove that locking horns with Limerick continues to exact a toll next day out. And obviously, Liam Cahill will not have been unhappy to be given a stick to beat his troops with and will not have been backward about applying it. This evening their task is not so much to reach the quarter-finals proper as to put their running game back together, score three goals and get their sights aligned for next weekend.

Give or take extra time in the McDonagh Cup final Offaly’s year has been an immense success. All Ireland deciders have to be reached, and sometimes lost, before they can be won, and Adam Screeny is box-office dynamite. But Carlow should get a lot closer to Dublin than Offaly may to Tipp.

If five of the eight men standing have legitimate claims to ultimate glory there are good reasons too for laying each of them. Limerick because, now they’re in the groove, they might be better off if the thing were finished over the next three weekends. Kilkenny because of the dearth of points from the half-forward line. Tipperary because they’ve won one of their last ten championship outings.

Galway are too open down the middle, albeit that’s easily soluble. (Fill all gaps.) And who can gauge the frame of mind in which Clare would approach a putative semi-final after last year’s disaster?

One last thought. The next time themselves and Limerick meet, it won’t be a one-point game. It’ll be a seven - or eight-point game.