Brian Gavin: Mistake on late foul put real dampener on Munster Final day

Another Munster final and another referee is the centre of attention.

For over 76 minutes, Liam Gordon had done his level best not to be that just as John Keenan did in Thurles last year and Paud O’Dwyer in Páirc Ui Chaoimh before him. The Galway man was in the midst of putting the finishing touches to a good afternoon in Limerick and then he lost focus.

There was no issue with his timekeeping. He signalled for four additional times and 10 seconds after the four William O’Donoghue put the ball wide. A mini pitch invasion of over-zealous Limerick supporters followed, which might have thrown Liam later, and there was pandemonium.

After Nickie Quaid had delayed a puck-out earlier in additional time, Liam was going to allow more time to be played. Aaron Gillane was then in on top of Eibhear Quilligan hence why Liam insisted on the Clare goalkeeper re-taking the puckout.

As Limerick supporters called for full-time, two Clare players – Tony Kelly and Adam Hogan – were blatantly fouled in front of Liam. Peter Casey was fortunate not to pick up a heavy sanction for ploughing into the back of Kelly. Clare simply should have been given the opportunity to bring the game to extra-time for the second year in a row.

It ruined what had been a memorable occasion and put a real dampener on the day. The last thing a referee wants to be is a talking point but Liam is exactly that after how this game concluded. If it’s any consolation, it puts to bed the myth that referees play on for a draw. That one is dead and buried now.

As I mentioned, Liam had been faring well up to that point. Gearóid Hegarty might have been given a harsh booking in the first half for lifting a Clare defender’s leg in frustration having been mauled trying to make his way to the Clare goal. Liam should have gone with the “go with the flow” whistle, taking his time with blowing it but it seemed he was advised by an umpire or linesman in yellow carding Hegarty.

Liam gave some good advantage that led to scores like Shane O’Donnell’s when Kyle Hayes had taken out Seadna Morey. However, Diarmaid Byrnes avoided a free being given against him for catching the ball three times in the lead-up to Limerick’s second score.

In Croke Park, Seán Stack gave a commendable performance and one that propels him into the reckoning for bigger games ahead. He tidied up errors he made in Munster and while he does seem to give advantage too early he could be a major contender given the lack of strong young match officials in hurling.

Yellow cards for the likes of Brian Concannon for a wild pull on Mikey Butler, Gearóid McInerney and Pádraic Mannion for persistent fouling against Eoin Cody were justified.

Finally, on Saturday Niall McKenna’s decision not to award Cork an obvious free in the closing stages of their All-Ireland minor football quarter-final against Dublin was an astonishingly bad call.

Cork’s seniors had reason to feel hard done by against Kerry the weekend previous and they were harshly treated again here. The game was in the melting pot and Dublin went on to complete their comeback win but it was a turning point and a pointed free would have put Cork in the ascendancy.

Social media shone a spotlight on the decision and the general reaction was that the referee did wrong. If that’s the quality of officiating we’re seeing coming through in football, we’re in difficulty.