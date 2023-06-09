Enda McEvoy: Now comes the day Clare really have to win

Clare and Munster Finals They Must Win. Happily it is not quite the bone-chilling tale you might have expected. Let’s get Ger Loughnane to be our Virgil in this underworld.

The 1955 provincial decider. The daddy of them all, the ghost story that terrified the kids for 40 years afterwards.

By now the Clare of the Jimmy Smyth era had been around for a decade. National League winners in 1946 with Anthony Daly’s uncles John and Haulie in tow. A permanent force in the Oireachtas tournament. Highly esteemed by Nicky Furlong, who detailed in his delightful memoir The Greatest Hurling Decade how he feared they might win an All-Ireland before, or instead of, his beloved Wexford.

They beat Cork by a point in the 1955 quarter-final and Tipperary by a point in the semi-final. Surely a first provincial title since 1932 awaited.

It didn’t. A no-stoppages rule had been introduced that season and on a scorching afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds a younger Limerick team, thereafter to be immortalised as Mackey’s Greyhounds, ran them into the bone-dry turf.

The defeat seeped into the blood and sepsis set in. It would take them a generation to come again. “From 1932 to 1955, then from 1955 to the mid-70s,” Loughnane once reflected. “That’s how long it takes a county like Clare to recover from these things.”

The 1978 Munster final. The previous year Clare had acquitted themselves admirably against Cork, the MacCarthy Cup holders, in an eight-goal thriller. In the rematch the occasion got to them. It was goalless, unthrilling, constipated, ghastly. Cork 0-13 Clare 0-11. Loughnane hurled the game of his life and “was never the same player after”.

The real problem? Not the curse of Biddy Early and her blue bottle but something more immediate (and, at least in theory, soluble). The speed of their hurling. Grand for the soft pitches of the league in springtime. Not up to scratch for dry ground and a hopping ball.

The 1995 Munster final. They’d shipped scutchings from Tipp and Limerick in the previous two years but now yer man was manager and wasn’t interested in the same old story. And their hurling had at last become fast enough for high summer. He’d rewired their game. Oh my lovely rose of Clare.

The 1997 Munster final. This one gets in because Loughnane says it should. Despite winning the All-Ireland two years earlier Clare still needed to justify themselves by beating Tipp in a provincial decider. Who are we to argue with him? And they did.

The 2023 Munster final. Yes.

Time and again Brian Lohan’s charges have locked horns with the second great team of the century. Time and again they’ve drawn with them or lost narrowly or even beaten them in the group stage. Now comes the day they really have to win.

And capture a first Munster title in 25 years. And take a giant step towards All-Ireland glory.

They can’t say the latter out loud, of course, and most of their fans probably dare not contemplate it. But we can. At this stage in their evolution under Lohan they’re potential MacCarthy Cup winners. They ought to be thinking that way. No pussyfooting.

Here’s another very good reason to get the job done: a month’s R and R before an All-Ireland semi-final. Coursing Limerick from trap to line 12 months ago drained most of their life force. Being obliged to rise it again for Wexford in the All-Ireland quarter-final finished them off altogether.

A tangential but not insignificant reason for optimism? The good domestic vibes. The boats continue to lift.

Deirdre Murphy is a lady with a formidable CV and her tenure as the county’s Head of Operations has got off to a flier. Adherents of the Banner have spent the past two months hitting off to matches; all age groups, all over the place. To top it off, six days ago the minors produced arguably the finest performance ever seen from a Clare team on a big stage, give or take the 2013 senior replay.

It was all style and elegance and mighty winged points from out the field and rigorous, properly coached defending, the hurley continually interpolated to foil a Galway attacker in the process of striking. One looks forward to renewing acquaintance with Brian O’Connell in the adult arena in a few years’ time.

On Sunday, the seniors have Tony Kelly, who against Cork magicked a goal to be placed in a museum and preserved for eternity. While we all love a net-ripper, Kelly’s effort was no less beautiful for being anything but.

He had the mental capacity to discern in milliseconds that with a brace of red shirts around him the sliotar could not be taken to hand. He had the wristwork to fashion two clean, swift touches and score. It was a complex process with a thousand variables and abundant room for error that Kelly made look laughably simple and inevitable. There was something of the young Nicky English about it. Calculated spontaneity in excelsis.

What Clare don’t quite need from Kelly is a repeat of last year’s Munster final when he hit 0-13 of their 0-29, 0-7 of it from play. Instead, with a potentially wider spread of scorers in place, they could do with him occasionally eschewing the safe point in favour of the riskier pass and seeing what comes of it. Less Shearer, more Sheringham.

Nothing in Limerick’s points tallies (18, 20, 25, 25) in the group stage came within an ass’s roar of the 0-30 they posted against Waterford last year. What of it? The disappearance of their almost soulless excellence has rendered them a far more intriguing team and the championship an infinitely more interesting place.

No longer engaging the neutral’s brain more so than his or her senses, they’ve been obliged to hurl from the heart as much as from the head and against Cork they played themselves out of a rut and into a better place. The last thing a puncher loses is his punch.

On Sunday their goalkeeping advantage is obvious, Nickie Quaid’s foopah from Patrick Horgan’s shot being his first error since the Ice Age and unlikely to be repeated any time soon.

The threat posed by Aaron Gillane’s combination of size, skill and worldliness requires no elaboration. Will O’Donoghue remains a pitbull of a midfielder, his assist for Cathal O’Neill’s goal a fortnight ago hinting at a broader palette yet to be explored.

NO QUARTER GIVEN: Clare's Tony Kelly and William O'Donoghue of Limerick. Pic: ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Yet David Fitzgerald has enough about him for us to know he won’t stand back. In view of the siege gun possessed by Diarmuid Ryan, meantime, the challengers ought to be as capable of sourcing points from the half-back line as their opponents.

Word has it that Kilkenny are going for a four-timer in Croke Park. Had anyone outside the county realised? Had anyone inside the county realised?

The temptation to view the Leinster final as anything other than a bowl of jelly and ice cream after the rare roast beef, plus all the trimmings, on the Ennis Road should be resisted nonetheless. Score a couple of goals, win by five or six points and the victors will make a statement as opposed to lumbering into a semi-final, to be taken out by Munster opponents with fresh wind in their sails.

Extenuating circumstances did attend the pair last time out too. Strolls against Antrim and Westmeath were, as Henry Shefflin asserted, no kind of preparation for Galway. Kilkenny lost three men to injury in Wexford Park before the 30-minute mark. Both teams will be sharper here.

Conor Whelan is due to make an impression. His doing so will commensurately boost Galway’s chances. The absence of Adrian Mullen, who may or may not make it back this side of an All-Ireland final, commensurately diminishes Kilkenny’s chances.

There’s a pair of them in it. Whoever you’re having yourself, basically. So go ahead.

Some other observations.

The chances of Limerick’s season eventually standing or falling on a disputed handpass, whether theirs or the other crowd’s. Any care to price it up?

The recent nonsense about how four teams should have advanced down south. Dear God, spare us. The splendour of this Munster Championship has been due to the presence of both a plethora of competent teams and a trapdoor, the latter bringing about the fascinating inevitability that someone would miss out. Get this: in top-level sport someone always misses out.

A provincial round robin is not the Late Late Show. There shouldn’t be something in it for everyone in the audience, including teams that win one of their four outings. On that basis Waterford would have progressed to last year’s All-Ireland series after losing three times and finishing with a scoring difference of -17. Which, plainly, would have been preposterous.

In any case, Cork did not win 30 All-Irelands by taking pride in one-point defeats. What would Ring have said? Exactly.

As for the first game on Sunday, it appears your correspondent has talked himself into going for Clare. Lordy.

Oh well. They’ve earned it. Nearly 70 years on from Mackey’s Greyhounds – again at the Gaelic Grounds, again on a parched sod - the speed of their hurling will not be an issue.

Now to share that scoring load.