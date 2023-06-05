Brian Gavin: Duty of care means Shane Kingston should have seen red

On a predominantly football weekend, I have to start with what happened in the first half of the U20 All-Ireland hurling final.

For what I believe is at least the fifth time across this year’s hurling championships, a blatant red card was missed when Cormac Egan was shouldered to the head by Shane Kingston as he threatened the Cork goal.

As a referee and a follower of hurling, I love the shoulder-to-shoulder, hip-to-hip play. I was always in favour of the physical play but Kingston was late and referee Chris Mooney failed in not giving him marching orders for a dangerous foul.

Egan was unable to see out the game as a result. He paid the price for what was done to him and Kingston didn’t. As we have seen in the senior championship, referees have let themselves down in not just taking the duty of care for the player into consideration but the very rule too.

For an underage team, Cork were pretty cynical. I found it strange that they felt they needed to do such things when they are an excellent group of hurlers. Adam Screeney received a lot of attention, the likes of Mark Howell, Kingston, Darragh O’Sullivan and Eoin Downey picked up yellow cards. Dan Bourke’s for Offaly was right too.

Before anybody accuses me of sour grapes being an Offaly man, I felt Cork would have won without resorting to such behaviour. I have consistently highlighted when teams have acted in the wrong and this was no different.

About 24 hours earlier, Cork’s footballers were the victims of an incorrect call themselves when Kerry were awarded a penalty in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I understand why David Gough gave it, he felt after speaking to his umpires that Paul Geaney was denied a goal-scoring chance by Seán Powter but there were two Cork defenders coming in to cover the angle. David is one of the best around but I think he was wrong and should have awarded Kerry a free-in instead while black-carding Powter.

The decision by David had people scurrying to the rulebook. A lot were flummoxed that a penalty was given for a foul outside the small rectangle, a relatively recent rule change. That is an issue the GAA have with educating supporters and participants when they make alterations to the Official Guide.

For an even more clear-cut penalty and black card combination, Dublin's Niall Scully should have been awarded a penalty in Kilkenny later on Saturday after being brought down as he was homing in on goal, but Seán Hurson decided against it.

I feel David’s decision has opened a can of worms now and it will be interesting to see if other referees make similar calls in the coming weeks. I’ve said before referees should be meeting more regularly to iron out matters like this.

In the Tyrone-Armagh game, Rian O’Neill could have no issue with being red-carded for leaning his knees on Cormac Quinn. It was an act that was dangerous to an opponent and, after speaking to his linesman James Molloy who seemed to bring his attention to it, Martin McNally gave him his marching orders.

At a time when football is pretty boring, McNally contributed to an absorbing game and was sharp with booking men for high and late tackles. Andrew Murnin, Darragh Canavan, Jarlath Óg Burns and Michael O’Neill all deservedly went into the book.

In the Mayo-Louth game on Sunday, you might say James Carr was harshly yellow carded for pushing Louth goalkeeper James Califf but the shove sent him into the post and it was a correct decision.

Finally, the appointments of Liam Gordon for the Munster hurling final and Seán Stack for the Leinster game have caused surprises in the refereeing world. They’re huge games for the two men. Gordon has shied away from making obvious red-card decisions. But as we saw in Thurles on Sunday he is not the only one.