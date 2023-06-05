Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Baby steps for Kerry, Cork must polish their decisions

The general consensus afterwards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was that Kerry, especially in the second half were still unimpressive, and lucky to get the result. When compared to where they were this time last year maybe that is fair but I feel within the group they will be happy with the win and with the improved performance from Killarney. Baby steps in the right direction, but in the right direction nonetheless.

Jack O’Connor’s utterances post match signalled as much, with relief appearing to be the dominant emotion. Possibly he was worried with what he had seen on the training field since Mayo. He has an unerring sixth sense for knowing where his teams and players are at. The most important thing Saturday was the two points with an improvement from Killarney. Mission accomplished. Jack might be comparing the current funk with 2009 when it took the sight of the Dubs coming down the tracks to really get the group going. Either way there is room for improvement for the Louth game.

One of the players that led the reaction from Killarney in the first half was Seán O’Shea. While he went out of it in the second half he was far livelier early on. He was full of energy and defiance as he kicked four points, three from play. Seánie is a secondary teacher in Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare and May is an extremely busy and tiring month in secondary schools (believe it or not!). This can be extremely challenging from a football perspective. He is off for the summer now though. This always gives a great lift in its own right but being able to live the life of a professional athlete for the rest of the championship will be fantastic for him. He will be able to recover and play and I expect his form only to go one way.

One of the things that Jack may look at for the Louth game is their play in the final third in general, and their attacking shape in particular. While their shooting accuracy was outstanding — scoring 1-14 from 18 shots — they could be creating more. Often, when they turnover the ball in defence there is a huge gap to David Clifford inside on his own. Recurrently, they have to run the ball on the counter attack to allow the forwards get back up the pitch. It slows it down, and is hugely demanding physically, which showed as the game went on.

If anything Cork were the stronger team coming down the stretch. If Kerry could spare even one player to link higher up the pitch it could be game changing. Paul Geaney is excellent at winning ball, spinning and playing that last ball inside as illustrated with David’s first score and could be the man for that role. A quick kick in transition to Geaney and another one inside to David will create goals.

I feel they can also look at their setup for a set attack when the opposition has everyone back. Currently they tend to over rely on punching holes with runners, and on occasion a shot from outside. The Derry model of getting three and four bodies inside the 13 metre line to suck the cover deeper could work. In that instance I wouldn't have David Clifford as one of those deep players. I would have him operating and thriving in the space left outside.

Speaking of David he was brilliant again on Saturday. While this brilliance isn’t new to anyone it is easy for all of us to take him for granted at this stage, but what he is doing day in day out is incredible. What I learned about him being involved with Fossa last season is that he delivers most when the need is greatest. He is happy to let others at it in games where everything is going to plan, but as soon as he feels that his team needs a bit more he grabs hold of the game and bends it to his will.

Characters like that are rare in all sports, never mind Gaelic football. The game intelligence to understand what needs to be done and when is hard taught. On Saturday when Cork genuinely threatened them David stood up. From the penalty on he was Kerry’s only scorer, scoring 1-3 on the trot to keep Kerry ahead until Tom O’Sullivan’s late score.

At the other end of the pitch Paul Murphy playing as the sweeper was a major departure from what Kerry have been doing for the last 18 months. It was much more systematic and organised than against Mayo a fortnight ago and the collective communication without the ball was markedly better. Against Mayo, it was as if they felt they had the system perfected to such a degree that they were beginning to take if for granted. After the league champions took it asunder they reset and were much harder to break down.

When Murphy was engaged with Seán Powter, Jack Barry and sometimes Paudie Clifford helped out. It also took some pressure off Tadhg Morley, allowing him to do a more orthodox marking job on Ruairí Deane. Kerry's one-on-one and collective defence was much better, also. They forced 16 turnovers from Cork with 11 coming in the first half. They followed up by punishing them at the other end scoring 1-8 from these turnovers. The focus placed on this was clear from Jason Foley’s reaction when he punched the air after they forced a big turnover in the first half.

There was much talk about the award of the penalty. The rule states that the penalty should be awarded when a player is denied a goal-scoring opportunity due to a black card foul inside the 20-metre line. This is exactly what happened. Had Seán Powter not pulled Paul Geaney down, he could have got a shot off prior to the covering Daniel O’Mahony or Brian O’Driscoll getting there.

From a Kerry perspective, Geaney deserves massive credit in all of this. When Jack Barry forced the turnover on Powter in the middle of the field, Geaney was lurking in the vicinity. He played a one-two with his clubmate Tom O’Sullivan as he showed the hunger to go goal hunting. But most of all having been fouled by Powter he immediately told David Gough he was in for goal. Geaney (unlike many present at the match!) knew the rules and planted the seed. This experience and cuteness can’t be taught. In such a tight match it was game-deciding.

Cork got a lot right and as they look forward the main thing they will need to polish is their play in the final third. The numbers don’t make for kind reading. They scored 15 points from 24 shots which were generated from 38 attacks. They were 9 from 15 from play and significantly, 5 from 9 from frees. Their overall shooting accuracy was 58%. Kerry’s was 83%. There lies the difference. Cork in the first two thirds of the field played like a Division 1 team, but in the final third they finished like a Division 2 team.

Being robbed of players of the calibre of Conor Corbett and Cathal O’Mahony certainly doesn’t help. While the skill execution was off at times it was some of their decision-making that was puzzling. There was a strange reluctance in the first half to pull the trigger, even when they got into decent positions. It was as if they wanted to open up the perfect shot. In the second half, Brian Hurley tried to kick a free off the ground from the junction of the 45-metre line and the sideline that Maurice Fitzgerald or Colin Corkery in their heyday would have thought twice about. Improve some of these decisions and they will be better again next day out against Mayo. Eoghan McSweeney helped when introduced. I was impressed with him during the league and his two points were sweetly struck.

The main thing for Cork is that confidence and consistency of performance is starting to return, bit by bit. They have traditionally matched up well with Mayo and won’t fear them. Barring a major quirk they will play knockout football.

Finally, with much football bashing going on at the moment, it is worth it, every now and again, to take a beat to appreciate the incredible commitment of our amateur players. Barry O’Sullivan’s brother Darragh got married in Italy this weekend and Barry was due to be the best man. He didn’t go to the wedding to be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He wasn’t starting and he would have known and understood that he was guaranteed nothing in terms of minutes. He did well when he was introduced on the 65-minute mark but it underlines, once more, how invested the players are in representing their counties and by extension their families and clubs.

Credit to Johnny Bradley and RTÉ for the statistics.