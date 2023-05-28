Brian Gavin: Limerick penalty could have gone either way from Owens' view

I’ve mentioned a number of times in this column over the years that Limerick and Cork games are easier than others to referee because they both like to move the ball at pace against each other.

This largely came to pass again in Limerick with the game largely without incident other than the Limerick penalty. With the benefit of the camera angles we had, James Owens might not have given it and deemed Aaron Gillane had a hold of Seán O’Donoghue’s arm but then he only had one view of what happened.

After signalling for the penalty, he did speak to his umpires about it yet surely they would have told him had they seen the grab. And James had whistled Gillane for doing something similar to O’Donoghue a few minutes earlier so it wasn’t like he wasn’t keeping an eye out for it. O’Donoghue picked up a yellow card for his troubles having been noted for a first half incident.

James was correct with all of his bookings and was sharp in punishing this habit of players simply crashing into opponents in possessions. Mike Casey, Kyle Hayes and Diarmaid Byrnes were all yellow carded in the first half for fouls.

After the sideline issue in Thurles a week earlier, it was a big game for James but in front of 40,000-odd people he gave a commanding display and can be happy with contributing to another fine Munster championship game.

In Thurles, John Keenan had a solid outing where there were a few heated moments but they were quelled with his authority. He was right to disallow a Tipperary goal for overcarrying and the yellows issued to Mark Kehoe and Dessie Hutchinson at different points of the game were correct too.

In the Dublin-Galway game earlier in Croke Park, Paud O’Dwyer had a stress-free afternoon but the HawkEye malfunction was a worrying development. As we all know, it’s not the first time it’s happened and such glitches can’t be happening with bigger games coming down the line like the Leinster final on Sunday week.

The penalty for Galway was spot on as was the decision not to issue a yellow card because it was an accidental trip. However, the calls not to book Pádraig Mannion for a swing on Danny Sutcliffe and then Sutcliffe getting away with the same later on in the game were unusual.

On Saturday, Carlow and Offaly provided great entertainment in the Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park.

Carlow, for most of the normal time, capitalised on Offaly’s Darragh Maher being sent off.

The tug on the helmet was a red card offence according to the rulebook, but I would say some of the helmets worn these days are not strapped on properly. I could name a few players guilty of playing with it loose literally when it comes to this and might yet before the championship is out.

For the third time in the championship, a square ball goal was awarded when Paddy Boland’s score in the first half was allowed to stand. I don’t know what they are discussing in these referees’ meetings in Dublin but a player simply cannot be in the small rectangle area until the ball has done so first.

Thomas Walsh did play his part in the game being so good and did well not to let players fool him on occasions. He’s getting a nice bit of experience under his belt and games like this should serve him right down the line.

In the football game afterwards, Roscommon’s equalising free against Dublin looked nothing close to a free as much as their one to win it was clearly merited.