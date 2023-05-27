Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Cork's unplanned break the  perfect window to embed system

Which Cork will show up?

We have not heard a peep or caught a glimpse of Cork in seven weeks. We are not sure if that makes them dangerous or irrelevant. They are probably equally unsure themselves. That day against Clare in Ennis, they disappointed. They lead by four early in the second half, went extremely defensive and ended up losing. They looked quite nervy by the end.

They should be doing better than this. They have the management and they have players. On their day they are capable of beating most teams, their dilemma is those days are so rare now. So what is the problem? The fact they haven’t won a game since mid-March, and the nature of their last few seasons must mean they are low on confidence. Cork teams thrive on confidence and a side from the Rebel county without confidence is like a 99 without a flake. It just doesn’t work.

No more than Mayo, the mid-season break should do them good. They have got a good block of work in, both football and physical. Kevin Walsh will have got a sustained period to embed his practices. Trying to do this on the fly during the league can be a challenge, bordering on impossible. For him, this unplanned break will have been manna from heaven. He will have had the time and space to work on players as individuals, and more importantly on their collective systems, with and without the ball. While they can’t be relied on, at least they should show the benefits.

Louth will be uncomfortable opposition on Saturday in Navan. They've already beaten Cork in the league. They have had two good wins in Páirc Tailteann already this season and will be familiar with the surroundings. I was impressed with aspects of their approach against Dublin but they were wide open and naive at times.

One of David Brailsford’s many methodologies was what he labelled ‘compassionate ruthlessness’, where players were exposed to disappointments to see how they responded, as part of their development. Mickey Harte certainly had plenty of material in this regard to analyse post the Leinster final. Last season when they leaked two goals against Kildare in the Leinster Championship they went ultra defensive in their next game, against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the qualifiers. It will be telling if Mickey Harte goes down this route again 12 months later. If he continues with their approach from the Leinster Championship it shows that he believes they have progressed. If not he doesn’t quite trust them yet.

In many ways this is the biggest game of the weekend as these teams are in most likelihood competing for the final qualification spot in the group, to secure their spot in the last 12. If Cork manage to win a game - that I think they should be winning - their confidence will get a boost, and a Cork team with confidence is a dangerous thing.

Kerry as a canary in the coal mine for Dublin

Kerry’s no-show in Killarney last weekend will act as a canary in a coal mine for Dublin this week. Provincial hammerings count for nought when it comes to the All-Ireland series. The result of their opening All-Ireland group clash with Roscommon probably depends on which Dublin show up. For all of their undoubted talents, they have lacked consistency lately, within games and from game to game. They are starting to look more like themselves though, performance and team selection-wise. That feeling of 'one last hurrah' is gathering momentum now that they really have the band back together.

Roscommon are another team re-entering the championship refreshed after a five-week break since their defeat to Galway in the Connacht semi-final. Once the draw for the All-Ireland series was made they knew who they were playing as Dublin were always winning Leinster. Davy Burke has been plotting and practising for them in the three weeks since. He proved himself to be an able tactician when it came to unpicking Mayo, which he revealed afterwards he had planned from a distance out.

To have any chance against Dublin, Roscommon’s kickout will have to be of a high standard again. Dublin reminded us last day out what they can do when they feast on restarts and pin you in. Against Galway, the Rossies were excellent on their own kickout winning 100% of them, including their seven long kickouts, which they scored five points off.

Conor Carroll has been excellent this season so far. Facing down the Dubs in Croke Park is the next step in his development and I will be keen to see how he gets on. Survive here and he is really on his way. Another area that Dublin can kill you on is turnovers. There were far too many unforced errors against Galway last day out where the Connacht champions scored 1-10 of their final 1-13 total from turnovers.

I also felt on the day that Roscommon weren’t reacting quick enough to the turnovers when they happened. I expect Burke and co have worked on this in the meantime. We should see fewer turnovers and a better reaction when they do occur.

They have the forwards to trouble Dublin and I expect them to try and get at the Dublin full back line, which is easier said than done. The fact that Dublin have played no Division 1 team so far this season will mean that this is a step up, even for them. However, Roscommon have not won a game in Croke Park in 43 years and that wait is likely to continue.

Derry in the championship window

It is always tricky coming up against a team that you have already beaten in the championship. When that beating was a recent hammering it can be trickier still. I was so impressed with Derry in the manner of their disposal of Monaghan that evening in Omagh. Their attacking play was modern football at its best as they tore Monaghan asunder.

Ironically it was at the back that they struggled, showing vulnerability to strong running, as epitomised by Karl O’Connell. Monaghan have a capable backroom team led by Vinny Corey and his brother Martin. They will have looked at Armagh’s approach in the Ulster final and will try to implement aspects of it. In particular, they will engage Derry much further out rather than sitting back inside their 45, which suits the Ulster champions.

It will be interesting to see if they start Conor McManus and Jack McCarron after the way Derry attacked off them last day out. Introducing them in the second half may make more sense, for this game. The return of Ryan McEnaspie will give them more legs and dynamism in the middle third.

I also feel they can use Rory Beggan’s long kickout better. In the Ulster Championship they allowed Derry to dictate this. Odhran Lynch advanced into a pocket wide on one side and in effect took away that side of the pitch for Beggan. If I was him I would be organising an overload at Lynch’s side and bombing the kickout straight out on top of his head. It would engage Lynch directly in the restart and if Monaghan win it and move it on quickly there will be scores, and possibly goals there.

While I am anticipating what Monaghan bring, I still feel Derry will have too much. They are in that place known as the “championship window” in American sports, which implies that teams have a certain period of time to garner silverware before they have to re-equip away from the limelight to go again. Derry’s time is now.

Tailteann Cup booby prize

Armagh welcome Westmeath to the Athletic Grounds on Saturday and will look to bounce back immediately from their tough Ulster final loss. They could and probably should have won the provincial decider when they went ahead in the second half of extra time. While they have shown themselves well able to respond to disappointments, the history of defeated provincial finalists isn’t great. Some of the players that were critical to them last year - Rory Grugan, Aidan Nugent and Jason Duffy - need to play themselves back into a similar vein of form. Considering that they are headed for Healy Park next weekend they will realise that they need to get points on the board.

Westmeath are the poster boys for the Tailteann Cup. They played outstanding football last year as they won the competition. They celebrated it with gusto and clearly enjoyed their deserved team holiday on the back of it. The final reward for their success was the automatic inclusion in this season's Sam Maguire competition.

I hope for the sake of the Tailteann Cup that this doesn’t become a booby prize. They have found themselves in about as tough a group as possible, and are now away from home against a wounded animal in the first round. Their home game is against Galway, hardly a walk in the park. They finished seven places off Sam Maguire, using the league rankings. While they have a lot of very good players all over the pitch they have been reliant on John Heslin to do most of the scoring throughout this season. The better teams will limit his influence. While they are a good side, I feel Armagh will have too much for them, once they park their disappointment and come out of their own way.