Brian Gavin: Tough assignment will stand to Stack 

Well, it’s the championship that keeps on giving and what a privilege it was to watch those Munster games in Ennis and Thurles.

It was a massive weekend for both Johnny Murphy and Seán Stack.

Seán was given his biggest game yet between Tipperary and Limerick, and while he didn’t do a huge amount wrong, he didn’t look confident or comfortable.

Because Limerick’s support was so strong, it wasn’t truly a home game for Tipperary but their following was still vocal and every decision prompted a response from the stands and the terraces.

Tom Morrissey could have been yellow-carded on two occasions early on for incidents involving Cathal Barrett and Jake Morris. Instead, Barry Nash was the first Limerick man into the book when he went high on Patrick Maher.

I thought Nash’s second yellow for retaliating against Dan McCormack late on was on the innocuous side.

Seán erred in penalising Maher for a throw ball in the 24th minute when Morris would have been put through on goal. From the free, Limerick sent the ball up the field and Aaron Gillane struck a point.

Another call that baffled me was the decision not to stop the play when Barrett went down for the second time with a head injury. The protocol is to call a halt when that happens – there was a similar incident in Cusack Park earlier in the afternoon – and it was clear Barrett was in distress.

James Owens’ late decision to signal a sideline cut in Limerick’s favour was wrong and enraged Liam Cahill who appeared to be sent off for his remonstrations.

If you run down the sideline to give out to a linesman like that then you’re leaving yourself open to punishment. It might not be the end of the world for Tipp as they should beat Waterford next weekend but it wasn’t called for.

As for the equalising free won by John McGrath, I thought it was the right call but I would question the confirmation of it. Seán took his time making it and it felt like the reaction from the Tipperary crowd influenced his thinking. I hope a game like this will bring him on but it was a tough assignment.

In Ennis, Johnny Murphy gave one of his best games to date. He has put behind him his reputation for being on the fussy side while remaining sharp like he was on Conor Cleary for holding twice off the ball and booking him the second time. Cleary later left the pitch with a shoulder injury and the best of luck to him in his recovery.

Clare looked to be calling for a black card when Ciarán Joyce gave away the penalty for fouling Shane O’Donnell but it was clear he was holding him.

Johnny made that obvious in his explanations to the players, which was extremely helpful and the sign of a good referee. Cork’s penalty was also the right call as Seadna Morey fouled Shane Kingston and Johnny was spot on with his booking of Brian Hayes.

The major talking point from the football on Saturday was Frank Burns’ sending off for that reckless foul on Jack Glynn. He might have been close to a fair shoulder to shoulder but it was mistimed and he had to go.

Niall Morgan was also black-carded for saying something to David Gough after Ian Burke’s poor tackle on Peter Harte. He must have uttered something serious because usually in those cases referees use their discretion.

After a good Ulster final the week before, this was a more difficult day out for David who would have upset Tyrone with some of his calls.

I get that the leading referees are needed more than ever with the games coming thick and fast but it can’t be easy on them.

Finally, last Monday’s U20 Munster hurling final was one of the best I’ve seen in that grade and Michael Kennedy’s officiating was a big factor in it being such a spectacle.

He struck me as a referee who didn’t look for attention and that bodes well for his career.