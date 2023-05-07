Brian Gavin: Maher’s foul on Fitzgibbon was a red card offence. No doubt about it.

For the second Saturday in a row, we were treated to simply a fantastic game of hurling between two skilful sides in the Munster senior championship.

Of course, there were talking points, Robbie O’Flynn’s goal being one of them. Paud O’Dwyer allowed the goal to stand but he had two other options: come back for the free if he thought O’Flynn was fouled or blow against the Cork forward for overcarrying, which he most certainly did.

It’s a real grey area and one the GAA have to nail soon because you can see it causing furore further down the line in this championship.

As mad as it might appear, the rule states that if Paud was playing advantage for O’Flynn and he then adjudged O’Flynn to have taken too many steps he has to whistle against him and give Tipperary a free out.

The other major issue was the head-high tackles by a couple of Tipperary players.

It’s been a dangerous practice highlighted over the last few years namely when Richie Hogan was dismissed for contacting with Cathal Barrett’s head in the 2019 All-Ireland final.

On Saturday, it was Barrett who caught Seamus Harnedy with his hurl although you could see that he just caught him late and Paud was right to book him.

On the other hand, I’m in no doubt that Ronan Maher’s foul on Darragh Fitzgibbon was a red card offence, much like Seamus Flanagan’s against Stephen Bennett a couple of weeks ago.

There was a similar incident in Croke Park earlier on Saturday when Danny Sutcliffe was lucky not to be dismissed too. Instead, he was booked.

So there you have it: Hogan sent off, Barrett, Maher and Sutcliffe booked and Flanagan not even warned. That old chestnut about inconsistency can rightly be levelled at referees.

A serious discussion followed by a crackdown on head-high fouls has to be on the GAA’s agenda.

I’ve written it before and I’ll write it again: if it’s anything to the head, it’s red. Players are just too finely conditioned now for referees to allow them take the risk of shouldering high.

And it’s not just a hurling thing. In Saturday’s U20 All-Ireland semi-final, Cian O’Donoghue took Joshua Flynn out of the game with a challenge.

But there was another bad hit in the Joe McDonagh Cup game on Sunday between Offaly and Kerry when Cillian Kiely’s game was ended by a frontal foul by Mikey Boyle. I love physical hurling but some of what’s going on is just reckless.

Going back to Cork on Saturday, Paud O’Dwyer did well enough in a tough game. After speaking to his umpires, he allowed Fitzgibbon’s goal to stand and clearly they were satisfied he wasn’t there before the ball but it’s interesting that it was the second such incident in the space of seven days after Flanagan’s goal against Clare.

In Croke Park, Thomas Walsh had a difficult last 10 minutes when he missed some obvious frees on both sides but he is progressing nicely and the next step for him is likely a provincial final.

Another thing creeping into the game is players taking off their helmets in an attempt to slow down the game. It’s usually done by those on teams who are winning and want to kill the clock or the momentum of the other team, as Dublin’s Donal Burke attempted to do against Wexford.

Thankfully, most of it is futile as referees have clearly been told to be wise to such carry-on. It’s an element of the game that should be stamped out but will be if match officials continue to be as diligent about it.

Aside from Ian Burke’s black card in Castlebar which looked to be the right call by Brendan Cawley, the only issue about the two Sunday provincial football final mismatches was Jerome Henry’s call not to allow a David Clifford goal early on.

Jerome Henry was too fussy calling the playback and did appear over-zealous on other occasions too.