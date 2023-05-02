James Horan: Fatigue will be a factor for some teams after group phase

THERE was a discernible sense of a pulse quickening with the groups now confirmed for the group stage of the All-Ireland football championships.

The draws for Sam Maguire and the Tailteann Cup have thrown up several interesting pairings and a tricky run of fixtures for several counties.

With three sides emerging from every group of four, the full cut and thrust of championship football may still be a few games away. However, the round-robin is a drum roll for the cut and thrust of knockout football in June.

With the likely lineups and schedules confirmed, planning and coordination ramp up a gear. Preparation is a constant but once group opponents are clarified, everything escalates, and senses heighten. An increased wave of energy abounds, and true mobilisation starts.

The round-robin phase will be about building momentum and strategically developing as a team. When you factor in the ‘one game win’ requirement, it provides management teams, particular for the ‘big boys”, real options.

Managers will have an initial sense of the key games within the group, the ones that are must-win, where everything gets stacked, you put out your strongest team in the best shape, no matter what the risks. Other games may be able to be managed differently, facilitating the introduction of players.

Dublin, for example, are going through a patchy phase but will benefit significantly from the three group games. If they win the Leinster SFC final against Louth, they will be at home to Roscommon, a vibrant and energetic team that will really test them, they then would likely have Sligo before a Kildare rematch that will be feisty. Will Glen Ryan get his neutral venue versus Dublin? These are good challenges that could unite the Dubs as a group.

They have too many talented players to be at their current performance level. Expect them to win the group and be in rude health for the quarter-finals. The crackle they get off Jack McCaffrey was evident for all to see in the provincial semi-final, both on and off the pitch. They have too many key characters to allow things to just amble along.

Assuming Kerry take the Munster title on Sunday in Limerick, what an opening Group 1 tie awaits then in Killarney against Mayo. It’s precisely what both teams will want and need. As a fire-lighter, this one could be an absolute belter, giving both Jack O’Connor and Kevin McStay their gut check and highlighting strengths and weaknesses in the process. The winner of that game will be looking to top the group.

Louth, as a provincial runner-up, would be a match for anyone. Underestimate them at your peril. The barnstorming extra-time performance against Offaly in Sunday’s Leinster semi-final proved they can shoot the lights out in an open game. Cork will go to Louth for their opener before entertaining Kerry.

PÁIRC DATE: Cork's Ruairi Deane and Gavin White of Kerry. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

The trouble with Cork is no-one knows what they are going to get until the day itself. Right up to the last game of the group, they will have something to play for, so anything is possible. Drama is virtually guaranteed in this group, but it may not even merit the moniker of group of death.

That may reside with Group 2 where Galway (if they win Connacht on Sunday), Armagh (if defeated in Ulster SFC), Tyrone and Westmeath will go at it. There are three teams that will pull clear of Westmeath but in what order?

If the group turns out to feature Armagh, Tyrone, and Galway, they could be very tired teams at the end of round robin stage. These will be very tough games. The first games here in this group, particularly Tyrone potentially in Salthill, is crucial.

The victor is in pole position to top the group. It might also allow management to use their panel and manage the team’s energy well accordingly in subsequent games.

Again, making the assumption that Derry wins the Ulster final, Group 3 has a strong northern theme running through it. Monaghan, Donegal and possibly Clare is wide open with Clare, Monaghan and Donegal all a toss-up from each other in terms of capability. Derry, as Ulster winners, would get to play Monaghan again.

What will Vinny Corey do in a few weeks to try and alter the outcome? Despite everything that has gone on this season, I still think there is enough in Donegal to get the engine fired up. They have a great chance to qualify.

In all this, spare a thought for the support teams. There are so many practical tasks that kick in once your opponents are known. The logistics guys must get cracking immediately on hotels, training facilities, transfers, buses, activities, recovery centres, food etc. All need to be fully scouted and booked and this area can be a nightmare with short timeframes and competing events. For instance, Kerry will visit Cork on the same weekend as the annual marathon in the city at the start of June.

Then the training plan needs to be tailored, depending on times of games and distance to travel. Performance analysts get into game mode and update the existing detail they have on opponents. At this stage, there is a huge amount of content available, but it is about tailoring for the game you want to play.

Coaches and managers look to target areas of the gameplan that can maximise damage to opponents — match-ups, structure, positioning, panels, injuries, etc are evaluated with renewed focus. As a group, you will not have time to overanalyse opponents, or even your own performances. It will be about taking one or two key points and working on them during the week, while you shape your play for each individual opponents.

If you play an away game on the Sunday, your week is pretty much dictated with regard to what can be achieved.

A game week might even feature an immediate post-game “hot review,” usually 3-5 minutes on key learnings in the dressing room. Afterwards, at the post-game meal, you might have a 15-minute meet that will set the messaging and content for the week.

Monday is for recovery, then either a Tuesday or Wednesday session (depending on what day you are playing the following weekend). This key session will typically involve a meeting, video session focusing on opponents and ourselves, along with practical details of logistics, tickets etc.

All activities and plans should be clear with everyone as early as possible in the week. A team selected after the session and calls made over the next 24 hours for the match day squad. Later in the week, all there is scope for is a light, sharp session on Friday. The days between games will zoom by and the critical skill of management is getting the balance right between keeping everything and everyone fresh and positive and having the detail they need.

This is a new challenge for football’s expanding backroom teams.