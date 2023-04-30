Brian Gavin: Limerick-Clare gave me a pang of hunger for the whistle

Six years on from my last inter-county game, Saturday night’s clash in Limerick was the first time I was hit with a pang of hunger to be out on the pitch again.

I was fortunate enough to referee a number of brilliant Munster games but I could only envy Colm Lyons as he took charge of a phenomenal game of hurling. One that, in my opinion, surpassed the intensity and skill of last year’s two Clare-Limerick championship games.

Colm can be happy he contributed to this remarkable match.

The decision to allow Seamus Flanagan’s goal to stand and not cancel it for a square ball was a 50-50 decision. It was a call that sometimes you can get away with it because no matter how much technology it can be inconclusive.

Colm took his time, booked David Fitzgerald for remonstrating and chattering with the umpires, and based on the replays he possibly made the right choice. If it went the other way, the Limerick crowd would have vented their disappointment but it was that early in the game there likely wouldn’t have been many qualms at the end.

Colm set out his stall early, which is so vital in top-level inter-county refereeing. If you want to let the game flow you must first have control of it and he managed that by blowing obvious frees and booking William O’Donoghue.

Rory Hayes was carded late on for a frontal charge in possession, which was a good call.

The teams were looking for different types of frees yet aside from one or two decisions, Colm acquitted himself well in such a high-octane game.

There wasn’t a lot said about him on social media afterwards, which is always a good sign. All in all, a solid start in what is going to be a difficult championship.

I felt the Cork-Waterford game would be helter-skelter but as it was so one-sided James Owens wasn’t as tested as Colm the night before. The yellow cards for Cork defenders Niall O’Leary and Tommy O’Connell were justified.

Conor Gleeson was probably fortunate that linesman Thomas Gleeson didn’t have another angle when he was yellow-carded as it appeared more serious from the camera at the end-line.

Stephen Bennett was handed a yellow card at the end but it seemed more out of frustration after Cork were unpunished earlier when he was held back from going through on goal.

James spoke too long at times to players when he was explaining his decisions. Players don’t need that and neither does the game.

By all means, tell them why you made the call but it should be short and sweet.

In the Kilkenny-Galway game, Brian Concannon can count himself lucky he only picked up a yellow card when he appeared to lean heavily onto a Kilkenny defender. There’s no point missing the next game at this early part of the championship and then risking doubling the punishment later on.

On a general note, there are still a lot of head-high challenges going in that are bordering on illegal. In our time, we had a saying “strike to the head is red”.

Players have to be so careful with their shoulder challenges especially with the dangers around concussion never mind potential suspensions. It’s bound to be a talking point at the next referees’ meeting later this week as well as the proliferation of throw balls.

As for the decision not to hand down a retrospective ban to Flanagan for connecting with the side of Stephen Bennett’s head, when 90% of the hurling population thought it was a red, there is a question to answer for either Liam Gordon, the Central Competitions Control Committee or both.