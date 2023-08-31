The Irish Naval Service are now accepting applications for General Service from men and women from all backgrounds that possess a strong sense of duty, enjoy working as part of a team, and are looking for a rewarding career.

The Irish Naval Service offers an exciting, challenging, and dynamic career exposing young people with numerous opportunities for personal development and work advancement.

With the Irish Naval Service you are given the opportunity to gain a trade qualification, develop a unique skillset, and become a better, stronger, person.

No formal education qualifications are required to join the Irish Naval Service for General Service, however, you must complete all stages of the application process and satisfy the interview board that you possess a sufficient standard of education for service in the Naval Service. Applicants must be over 18 years and under 29 years of age on application.

The Application Process

Stage 1- Online Application

All applications to join the Naval Service must be made online on our website www.military.ie.

Stage 2- Fitness Test

Applicants must pass the Defence Forces Induction Physical Fitness Test in order to progress in the application process. The physical fitness assessment is designed to test the applicant’s current level of physical fitness and their capacity to undergo military training.

Applicants will be required to run one and a half miles within the time limit below:

A ‘Green’ grading reflects the candidate passing the DFIFT and results in immediate selection for induction.

An ‘Amber’ grading reflects a reduced aerobic capacity. The organisation may select these applicants for induction subject to vacancies. If an applicant achieves an amber pass, they will be required to undergo additional fitness training during the induction training period.

A ‘Red’ grading reflect the candidate has failed the DFIFT.

Local muscular endurance will be assessed using push-ups and sit-ups. The time allowed is 60 seconds (This is a pass or fail test).

Stage 3- Interview

Applicants will be interviewed by a panel of 2 to 3 Naval Service personnel. Questions will focus around teamwork, motivation and ability to work under pressure.

Stage 4- Security Vetting

Vetting must come back clear of any charges or pending charges in order to be considered for induction into the Naval Service.

Stage 5- Medical Assessment

Applicants will undergo medical assessment which includes; blood analysis, urine analysis, hearing test, eyesight test, physical exam and a medical history questionnaire. A Medical Officer will conduct the medical assessment.

Stage 6- Attestation/Joining

Successful applicants will be invited to undertake General Service Recruit training with the Irish Naval Service.

Why join the Irish Naval Service?

Pay Rate

Salaries progress on an incremental scale to a maximum point for each rank. Naval Service Recruits on completion of training will be in receipt of €37,147.

Education and Personal Development

Fully funded opportunities to gain trade qualifications, and academic qualifications from Leaving Certificate to Third Level while receiving full pay and allowances.

Technician Training (apprenticeships) opportunities are available for serving members of the Naval Service in the areas of carpentry, electricians, marine engineering, cookery, and many more.

Leave Entitlements

28 days Annual Leave minimum Study Leave Paid Sick Leave Fully paid statutory leave such as Adoptive, Maternity & Paternity Leave

Physical Supports

We value the health and wellbeing of our Naval Service personnel. All our serving personnel have access to free Medical and Dental care as well as Pharmacy and Physiotherapy services.

For further information on Naval Service career opportunities and Naval Service Recruit training, please visit our Naval Service page on www.military.ie