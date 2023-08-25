The EZ Living Interiors story started right here in Cork 35 years ago, when its founders, Caroline and James White set about making great design and comfort easy to find for homes across Ireland. Now they are proud to call themselves leaders in the Irish furniture and home décor market.

“This year we’re celebrating that 35 years in business,” says Marketing Manager Laura O’Keeffe, “and taking stock of everything we’ve achieved. We launched our new stores in Santry’s Gulliver’s Retail Park and Coleraine’s Riverside Retail Park in the last few weeks, and those were very exciting. We now have 18 stores across the country, so you could say it’s been quite the journey since 1988, when that first store on Cork’s Blarney Street opened.”

Different – By Design

Today EZ Living Interiors is very much a nationally recognised and trusted market leader, priding itself on being out of the ordinary. “We believe that our success is largely as a result of our values as a family-owned business. We know that style and home are deeply personal, and our main focus is creating meaningful interactions through a personalised, friendly service.” explains Laura. “Each of our bespoke showrooms is designed with every lifestyle in mind, striving to inspire our customers to get the very best out of their homes, whether it’s a busy family home or city apartment.”

EZ Living Interiors have 18 stores across the country.

One of the most attractive features about EZ Living is their very special interior design service. Available either online or at your home, or in store in Cork, Dublin and Belfast, this, says Ms O’Keeffe, is about listening to their clients and what they need from their home. “Our expert team of designers take a very hands-on approach, and will happily work back and forth until the client is fully satisfied. We don’t believe in rules, and for us, it’s about creating a home that represents who you are and what you love.”

Colour schemes, paint schemes, home accessories, styling, as well as furniture are all considered. The client has complete access to the designer throughout the whole process. It’s a very personal service and comes at an extremely affordable €49 for a home consultation.

EZ Living's team of expert designers can help you find the perfect finishing touches to pull a room together.

When it comes to achieving that final result, EZ Living offer flexible finance options, to make your dream come true. They just want to make it all as easy as possible for their customers. “Our tagline is ‘The Feeling of Home.’ You walk in and a member of our friendly team welcomes you, asks your name, and offers you a fresh cup of coffee! We want people to feel comfortable here.”

Entering any one of EZ Living Interiors’ showrooms, you are greeted by unique room sets designed to fuel your creativity, thoughtfully accessorised with cosy cushions, unique artwork and beautiful rugs. Each season, EZ Living Interiors update their stores to reflect their customers’ preferences. For the upcoming Autumn/Winter season, you can expect to find warm tan leathers, ivory toned bouclés, tactile fabrics in varying shades of cream, oat and beige mixed across their upholstery offerings in sofas, chair and bedframes, for example. EZ Living Interiors have taken what they know their customers loved over the previous years, and have updated it with contemporary designs. This allows customers to incorporate elements that are popular internationally, without having to completely change their core interior look.

For those looking for something unique, EZ Living Interiors are exclusive retailers of a number of iconic products. Check out the firm customer favourite, the Scott Sofa Collection. This stand-out design captures the eye with its clean, contemporary silhouette, whilst its luxurious leather upholstery encourages you to sit back and relax in complete comfort.

The Scott Sofa collection is available exclusively in EZ Living Interiors.

As well as expanding nationwide, and continually updating their product offering, EZ Living Interiors also focus on giving back to their local communities. “Here in Cork we recently furnished the new Half Moon Café at the Opera House, as well as their Blue Angel Bar and main bar. They were planning a summer lunchtime concert series in the Café, and we said that we would love to team up by bringing our signature EZ Living Interiors style and comfort to the iconic Cork venue. It was a really rewarding collaboration with such lovely people.”

There was also the Crawford Gallery project. “They launched an exhibition called Bodywork, and in their expansive upper gallery, they created The Wiggle Room; a space with books, art and comfort where people could take time out and relax. We were delighted to provide the furniture and accessories for that. It was wonderful to see this space setting the backdrop for creative collaboration. Our Director, Caroline White, who is instrumental in creating the EZ Living Interiors look, studied at the Crawford Art College, so it was a very meaningful full circle moment”

Continuing To Flourish

From humble beginnings to where they are now, EZ Living Interiors have been delighted to help thousands of loyal customers to achieve their dream homes. As a result, their business has continued to flourish and develop into a brand that is known as an interiors shopping destination throughout Ireland. Their huge Pouladuff Road showroom on Southside Industrial Estate, just off the ring road at Togher, couldn’t be easier to access, and of course parking is no problem at all. Once you’ve been there and seen all they have to offer, you will most certainly be back!

With EZ Living's bedroom furniture, you can sleep in style and in total comfort.

The last word is with Laura. “Today, we have a passionate team of over 300 people, eighteen showrooms, and we continue to develop our website to make sure that you can enjoy shopping with us each step of the way. As we look towards the future, we will continue to prioritize our customers and their unique needs. Our commitment to providing exceptional service and exciting designs remains unwavering. As we celebrate 35 years in business, we extend our gratitude to our loyal customers, skilled team, and the communities that have supported us on our journey. We look forward to shaping more comfortable, stylish and personalized homes for years to come”

EZ Living Interiors, Southside Industrial Estate Units 10 & 11. Tel: 021 431 6668.

Opening hours: Mon-Thur & Sat: 9:30 am to 6 pm; Fri 9.30am to 7pm; Sun 12 noon to 6pm.