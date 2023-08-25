Established way back in 1995, Factory Carpet Superstores was, and still is a family-run business that has grown dramatically over the 27 years since its establishment.

“We started in a smaller 4,000 sq ft unit, a few doors up from where we are today, just off the Kinsale Road,” recalls director Ben Warrilow. “It was January 1995, and within 2 months we knew we had to expand, as from the day we opened we were flying.”

Despite multiple moves and expansions over the years, the business has always felt at home on Kinsale Road.

They duly expanded, being fortunate to be able to secure the next door unit, and thus brought their showroom up to a spacious 7,000 sq ft. “But it just got busier and busier! We traded out of that expanded showroom for a decade, but eventually admitted that we had outgrown it. We wanted to stay in the same area, as we had such a large customer base by then, and were lucky to secure a much larger place only a few doors down, that was 12000 sq ft.”

Ben is proud of the fact that Factory Carpet Superstores now have the largest carpet showroom in Cork, as well as offering the best value for money. With the much-needed additional space, they were able to start selling beds and mattresses too, a bonus for their regular customers who could now shop for both of these under one roof. “Yes, that side is now a pivotal part of our business, and we are currently selling over 100 beds and mattresses a week.”

Factory Carpet Superstores sell over 100 beds and mattresses a week, including the uber practical Ottoman Bed, great for saving space!

Where carpets are concerned, everybody has a different preference, a different taste. Plain or patterned, luxuriously thick or practical and hardwearing, it’s your choice for whatever room you are thinking of. At Factory Carpets there is more than plenty of choice to satisfy. With over 2000 carpets on show there is a world of delight to choose from. Sourced from manufacturers all over the world, you are certain to find that perfect colour or pattern to complement your home. (Have your kids seen those new football designs? If they do, you will have no choice but to get them their favourite team!)

The prices too are a big draw, offering incredible value, as evidenced by the large amount of repeat business from satisfied customers. “We deal directly with manufacturers and import the carpets ourselves, which cuts out the middle man. That means we can pass the savings on to our clients,” explains Ben.

Vinyl floorings are now also very much part of the Factory Carpets business. This product has benefited hugely from technological advances over the years, which means that a hard-wearing, easy-to-clean vinyl floor can look incredibly like Tuscan tiles or antique wood planking, while still offering the boon of simple easy care to the hard-pressed housewife. “There are over fifty different designs of vinyl coverings on display, so whatever your needs, you could say that The Factory Carpet Superstores has them covered! And, as with our carpets, we buy almost all our vinyls from the manufacturer, and so, by cutting out the middleman we are able to pass the discount on to you the customer in that category too.”

Choosing a low-maintenance vinyl floor, easy to clean and care for, doesn't mean sacrificing on style!

Today, Factory Carpets also does a great deal of business with the major letting agents in Cork building, able to offer them a speedy delivery as they keep so many products in stock. “We have prices to suit every budget, and guarantee that we will beat any price on like for like products.” That guarantee brings them more business every week.

In 2009, Factory Carpets opened a new store on Commons Road in Blackpool, and in 2015, another off the Link Road in Ballincollig. “This was a great addition to our business and for our customer base too, since we were covering several sides of the city, making it even more convenient for them to visit us.” Certainly the location of their flagship superstore on the Kinsale Road couldn’t be more convenient for shoppers, as it’s so easy to get there and so easy to park while you browse for just the right carpet, bed, or mattress.

Did they stop there? Not a bit of it. “In 2021 we acquired a new warehouse in Little Island, completely for storage basis. Due to ever rising price increases we decided to open that new storage warehouse so we can buy bigger, and save more, passing on the savings to the customer, making us very very competitive. We have over 500 full rolls of carpets, vinyls and artificial grass in there, and it has been great for us to have the stock. Even with supplies at a world wide shortage, we have always had enough stock.”

As well as endless choice and fabrics, Factory Carpet Superstores also offer a free measuring and quotation service.

They are also stocking a very large selection of artificial grass, which, says Ben, is in huge demand. “We have over 150 rolls in stock, and a massive selection of end of rolls from only €8.99 sq yd for 30mm up to €21.99 sq yd for 45mm And all qualities and prices in between too, of course.”

“You could certainly say we are going from strength to strength” observes Mr Warrilow. “We are always striving to give the best customer service possible, and that’s because we are still, thankfully, family-run, with family values. We offer a full fitting service for carpets, vinyls and wood floors. We have over 2000 carpets on show, and over 500 beds and mattresses in group stock.” They also have a very helpful free measuring and quotation service, where they can bring samples directly to you, the customer.

Huge choice, wonderful variety, best value, excellent service. What are you waiting for? Get down to Kinsale Road and visit Factory Carpets Superstore today!

Factory Carpets Superstore, 26/31/32 Kinsale Road Commercial Centre, Kinsale Road Roundabout, Cork. Tel: 021 431 9363.

Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 9am-5.30pm; Sun & bank holidays, 2pm-5.30pm.

Website: www.factorycarpetscork.ie.

Email: info@factorycarpetscork.ie