For customers and clients in search of the perfect bathroom, Pat Roche has a simple response: “If you’re looking for a tile or bathroom solution, we’ll find one to suit you. If you have a design requirement, we’ll solve it.”

As the managing director of City Tiles & Bathrooms, he and his team are celebrating the remarkable milestone of ten years in business with a mantra that says: “We anticipate every customer’s needs, and work closely with them to deliver the exact bathroom that they want.”

Since 2013, City Tiles & Bathrooms have been leading the way with new and innovative colours, textures, sizes and designs.

With four showrooms nationwide — Dublin, Limerick and two in Cork at Togher and Blackpool — City Tiles & Bathrooms have developed a nationwide reputation as Ireland’s ‘must-visit’ destination for customers seeking top quality yet affordable ceramic and porcelain tiles, bathroom sanitary ware, showering solutions and bathroom accessories.

“We pride ourselves in dealing courteously and efficiently with customers, be that delivering directly into their homes or providing a first class back up service. Our deliveries to customers are efficient and we go out of our way to facilitate the customer needs on every occasion.”

A thriving business built on customer ‘word of mouth’ recommendations

Pat established the company in 2013, and was the driving force behind the development of the Tubs & Tiles and Heat Merchants brands into Irish household names.

With a lifetime’s expertise in every area of ceramic tiling and commercial specification, his keen eye for sourcing the latest in top quality style and designs from Europe’s leading manufacturers has made City Tiles & Bathrooms the ‘one stop shop’ for any customer’s needs.

Each of the four City Tiles & Bathrooms showrooms nationwide are awash with luxury products, such as this ECO Olympia bath tub.

“Dedication to getting a recommendation from the customer is at the core of what we do. Our goal is not just to sell tiles and bathrooms — our goal is to get a recommendation from the customer that will help us sell tiles and bathrooms.

“The majority of our business comes from that all important ‘word of mouth’ recommendation by satisfied customers telling their friends and colleagues at the office or in the company canteen. The phrase “I couldn’t recommend City Tiles & Bathrooms enough” is what I want to hear on every transaction. That kind of customer response is what has made this business so successful over the past 10 years.”

500 years of experience dedicated to quality & value

Creating the perfect bathrooms is a very technical endeavour, Pat explains, a project requiring knowledge of plumbing systems, room dimensions, and what products work best for the individual customer, be they a young family or elderly couple.

“Customers need to have the comfort of knowing the company they’re dealing with has the expertise and back-up required to do the job to the highest possible standards. For many people, a new bathroom is a job for life, and needs to be of a standard that will do exactly that.”

Discover 50 stunning bathroom settings in your nearest showroom — pictured is the Supreme White suite.

Long-term staff relationships are very valued by City Tiles & Bathrooms — meaning that retail and commercial customers can benefit from the 500 years plus of combined staff experience matched with top quality product ranges from reputable Irish and International manufacturers.

When it comes to experience, City Bathrooms & Tiles don’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk as well.

“The words ‘Quality Tiles & Bathrooms’ sit proudly under our logo,” Pat explains. “These are words everyone at City Tiles & Bathrooms lives and breathes. When you step into any of our stores, you’ll be greeted by someone who not only knows all about every aspect of tiling and bathrooms, but also knows how to make it work and look beautiful in a real home or place of work. As well as having a team that love what they do, we train, train and train constantly so we can be confident in saying we have the knowledge on everything tiles and bathrooms.”

A business philosophy guided by honesty and integrity

Every City Tiles & Bathroom showroom boasts an expansive and welcoming 10,000 sq. ft in size, and features 50 bathroom settings with ample free parking clients in all locations.

The company philosophy is to deliver the best range of bathrooms and ceramic tiles to customers, while leading the way with new and innovative colours, textures, sizes and designs.

Sleek and sophisticated, the Acquabella Quiz black bathtub is the perfect addition to any home.

“Whether it’s a classic or contemporary look, we are proud to offer a range of sanitary ware and tiles for every taste and budget with style, design and quality as our watchwords.”

As an Irish owned and managed business, City Tiles & Bathrooms believes in the importance of honesty and integrity: “This philosophy is fully embodied by our staff and in every product that is sourced and supplied ensuring our customers receive a top-class service and real value for money.

If you are seeking a real value for money promise on the best quality products, we look forward to meeting you in one of our showrooms soon.”

www.citytilesandbathrooms.ie