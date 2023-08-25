Looking for carpets and/or flooring in the Cork area? Then your number one choice is AreA Carpet & Floor, commercial and residential flooring contractors. Shop their extensive catalogue online, find great designs, quality, and choice at very affordable prices.

Happy customers, they stress, are extremely important to AreA Carpet & Floor, and they are constantly working to provide the ultimate hassle-free service solution for you. They will come to you, take accurate measurements, show samples, give guidance on the best flooring solutions and install when it suits you. They even remove and dispose of old flooring and work around existing furniture. What more could you ask for?

The best product to suit your needs and budget

AreA Carpet and Floor was first registered in January of 2014, says David Neary, company director. “You could say I suppose that we are young yet, but I myself have over 20 years of experience within the industry and am well acquainted with all the technology as well as the newest developments and products.”

The dedicated team at AreA Carpet & Floor can help you create the room of your dreams.

The thing that makes David so passionate about what he does, he explains, is seeing the finished product. “Often carpet or flooring is the final stage in an extensive project. Getting the customer’s positive feedback after a job well done gives me a great kick. I am a fully qualified installer, and this, coupled with extensive experience in flooring sales, enables me to see your job through from concept to completion. That ensures you have the best product to suit your needs and budget.”

“Large or small, every job is important to us”

Whether you are a contractor sizing up a very large project, or a householder seeking just the right solution for your home, Mr Neary and his team will be delighted to hear from you. “It doesn’t matter how big or small the job — it will get our full specialist attention to make sure you are fully satisfied with the result.”

Home Consultation Service

As you would expect, the call-out home consultation service is one of their biggest attractions at AreA Carpet & Floor. It’s all very well going into a store and seeing something that might suit, but it’s only when they come out and actually see your requirements, check out the size of rooms and hallways, establish how much use the area will get, and identify any possible problems, that you can start seeing your way to the right result.

Best of both worlds: At AreA, you'll find flooring that has the beautiful appearance of an heirloom wooden floor, but is actually easy to maintain vinyl.

With the AreA Carpet & Floor Home Consultation Service, the added benefit is that you can see the product samples right there in your own home. “Our teams of professional installers take a great pride in their work, and can bring all the experience you need to the job,” says Paula Burke, their energetic and committed sales manager, who carries out the Free Home Consultations. With a background in design and over 15 years experience in the industry, Paula is there to help you through the entire project. Don’t risk expensive mistakes, she warns: get expert advice. And AreA Carpet & Floor is there to provide just that.

Top of the range luxury vinyl and carpets

And then of course there is the great range of products available at AreA Carpet & Floor, especially their LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tiles) and top range of carpets.

Where the luxury vinyl range is concerned, until you have checked out their website, you couldn’t imagine such a dizzying choice, whether you yearn for something that looks exactly like a heirloom wooden floor (but with all the easy care of vinyl) or perfectly resembles Continental tiles, speaking of gracious Italian palazzos. This is where your own taste and preferences come into play, and the huge advantage of online shopping is that you can browse in comfort with your feet up, a mug of coffee to hand, and take all the time you want.

Dave Neary, managing director and Paula Burke, residential sales manager at AreA carpet & floors.

One of the main selling points with LVT is that it can actually be laid over existing tiles, which is a real bonus. You may be tired of what you have right now, feel they are outdated, need a change, but balk at the hassle and expense of taking them up. AreA Carpet & Floor’s luxury vinyl tiles are a stylish and durable solution which can be installed over your current tiles, saving you time, money, and stress!

You will find the same wonderful choice with their carpet range. Plain or patterned? Thick pile or smooth? Luxury or heavy use? Wool or synthetic? Bedroom or stairs? Go online and see the choice they offer. The only problem you are likely ever to experience with AreA Carpet & Floor is making up your mind from so many delicious temptations!

See what happy customers say!

I couldn't recommend this company more. My mum is elderly and had to get a big job done to the floors and get new carpet due to a leak. My mum didn't have to leave the house as Paula came with loads of samples and gave great advice.

Great local company. Very accommodating, variety of prices to suit every budget. Highly recommended have used twice and will do so again.

I highly recommend AreA Carpet and Floor. Dave and his exceptionally professional team deliver a top class efficient service from helping you to choose the right product to fitting it flawlessly for you.

Excellent! Dave brought carpet samples to my new home, then helped me to choose complementary style carpets for the stairs & bedrooms. Carpet quality is plush. Team was flexible with scheduling. My new carpets were installed to a high standard and we are very pleased with the results. Thanks!

Why not discover AreA Carpet & Floor yourself?

Log on to www.areacf.ie right now to discover this wonderful world of choice. Then contact them to arrange your free home consultation today. 021 235 7079. Or email paula@areacf.ie.