As businesses navigate a challenging economic environment while advancing sustainability, the Dell Technologies Forum will take place in Dublin on September 26th with a focus on helping businesses transform ideas into innovation by unlocking the power of emerging technologies.

Returning to the Dublin Convention Centre, the event offers diverse panels, expert speakers, and networking sessions across a range of key topics and technologies including AI, Cyber security, Multi-Cloud, Edge computing and the Future of Work.

Attendees will be able to benefit from insights on how they can harness the power of emerging technologies for their business from utilising AI to improve business efficiency, enhancing cyber resiliency across the enterprise lifecycle, and integrating Edge computing into existing IT infrastructure.

One of the most celebrated drivers in the history of motorsports and a two-time Formula One World Champion, Mika Häkkinen, will take to the stage to share his view on how innovation and emerging technologies are driving progress in sport. Häkkinen won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 1998 and 1999 and uses a range of technologies to analyse and support high-performance in his current role in driver management.

Over the course of the event, a series of other keynote speakers, including Catherine Doyle, Managing Director of Dell Technologies Ireland, will discuss some of the most important technological trends shaping the future of Irish business.

With organisations facing a multitude of challenges, Forum speakers will analyse the findings of this year’s Dell Innovation Index. Profiling over 100 organisations across Ireland, this research analyses the current state of digital transformation, current business innovation strategies, and barriers to unlocking the next wave of innovation across every sector of the economy.

Results show that most businesses in Ireland (78%) have a vibrant culture of innovation and are optimistic (74%) about their potential to withstand volatility in the economy. However, a clear gap exists between perception of innovation, and realising innovation: only 6% of organisations in Ireland have the people, processes and technology in place to be defined as Innovation Leaders and Adopters.

These findings are significant as Innovation Leaders and Adopters are 2.2X more likely to accelerate their innovation during an economic downturn than Innovation Followers and Laggards. For organisations without a well-defined strategy for innovation and emerging technologies, it will be pivotal to have a trusted partner in place who can support them on their transformation journey.

Dell enables businesses across Ireland to transform at speed and embrace new technologies to drive innovation forward. APEX, the company’s breakthrough portfolio of as-a-service offerings, simplifies digital transformation for businesses and reduces costs by increasing IT agility and control.

Similarly, the expansion of capabilities at Dell’s Customer Solution Centre (CSC) Innovation Lab in Limerick, empowers customers through testing cutting-edge technologies in advanced analytics, 5G, and Edge computing. The CSC Innovation Lab provides a unique environment for organisations to test and deploy new digital solutions in their innovation strategy and address specific business challenges.

The Forum is an ideal venue for business leaders to learn more about how they can harness the value of the CSC, APEX, and other technologies to drive innovation for their business.

Commenting on the launch of Dell Technologies Forum 2023, Catherine Doyle, managing director, Dell Ireland, said: “In an uncertain economic environment, the importance of technology for business only continues to grow. Innovation empowers organisations by enabling them to thrive in the face of a growing set of challenges.

"The Dell Technologies Forum is a valuable platform that brings together technology experts and businesses leaders across Ireland to collaborate and foster innovation. By leveraging the expertise of our speakers and network at Forum, businesses across Ireland can transform at speed and embrace new technologies to become global innovation leaders.”

The Dell Technologies Forum is run in partnership with Intel and Microsoft. For more information and to register for this event, click here.