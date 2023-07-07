People living in Ireland have often said that they would relish a summer visiting and revisiting the wealth of great destinations available on their own doorstep.

King John's Castle, Limerick, bringing a sense of majesty to the heart of the city.

Well, with fine weather virtually guaranteed for the coming months, now is your chance, and where better to visit than Limerick, where the new Discover Limerick PASS is giving visitors instant access to the city and county of Limerick, with all your fees covered in one simple digital pass to some of the top attractions that this beautiful, vibrant corner of Ireland has to offer.

The Foynes Flying Boat in the Maritime Museum, always a popular favourite with visitos to Limerick.

Since the launch of the Discover Limerick PASS in June, social media platforms have been alive with upbeat posts and images of smiling visitors of all ages availing of Limerick’s many charms. The enhanced easy smartphone access to Limerick’s principal attractions has certainly added to the joy of visitors.

Visitors can choose between a 1-day, 2-day or 3-day pass and get access to 14 handpicked attractions — saving money on admission fees whilst seeing the very best of this vibrant destination!

Insightful and inspiring, the Discover Limerick PASS is a winner for all ages and a great way to save money and time.

Aoife Potter Cogan, Tourism Officer, A/SEO Tourism, said: “We are delighted with the launch of the Discover Limerick PASS, the official sightseeing pass for Limerick city and county, and the first of its kind along the Wild Atlantic Way.

“With some of the most popular amenities in Limerick taking part, the PASS introduces visitors to the best of what the city and county can offer. Whether you decide to purchase a 1-day pass, or 3-day pass, there are options for everyone to enjoy, spanning from historical monuments to immersive social experiences.”

The Limerick Greenway has been a huge hit with visitors, with bike hire included as one of the many attractions covered by the Discover Limerick PASS.

Visitors to Limerick invariably comment on their joy upon seeing the beautifully maintained King John’s Castle so centrally located in the heart of the city. King John’s Castle is referred to as the Hero Experience on the Discover Limerick PASS.

There are so many hidden secrets to uncover in Limerick and with so much to see and do. King John’s Castle is just one of 14 fantastic attractions covered by the PASS.

Other attractions include: St Mary’s Cathedral, The Hunt Museum, Foynes Flying Boat & Maritime Museum, The People’s Museum of Limerick, The Historic Whiskey Tour, Lough Gur Heritage Centre & Lakeshore Park, Adare Heritage Tour, Treaty City Brewery, Limerick Greenway Bike Hire, Adare Walks, Limerick Civic Trust, The Wild Geese Museum and Limerick Walking Tour.

Plan your visit, make magical memories

Visit the ATTRACTIONS PAGE to learn more about all of these amazing amenities and activities covered by the PASS.

The Historic Whiskey Tour, a popular stop with visitors on the Discover Limerick PASS.

Adults and children alike are amazed that in one day they can see world-famous artworks by Picasso, Renoir, and Yeats in The Hunt Museum, visit beautifully preserved thatched cottages and visit a wealth of excellent heritage sites.

Visitors take away great memories of being taught how to shoot an arrow by an expert archer, or learning to water-ski, taking a row-boat tour of the city and stopping off to enjoy some carefully selected breathers, all the while being entertained by top-quality entertainers. It truly is a magical menu with something for everyone.

Another key appeal for visitors to Limerick is that virtually everything they want to visit is within walking distance or at most a short car journey. Of, if you prefer a different perspective, hop on a bike or jump in a boat. The choices are entirely yours.

How the Discover Limerick PASS works

The Discover Limerick PASS is convenient and easy to use — it is available to download to your smartphone and is ready to use straight away.

Just follow these three simple steps:

Buy: Purchase your Discover Limerick PASS online. You can choose either a 1-day, 2-day or 3-day pass.

Purchase your Discover Limerick PASS online. You can choose either a 1-day, 2-day or 3-day pass. Download: Download your Pass to your smartphone for use straight away or when you are ready to use it.

Download your Pass to your smartphone for use straight away or when you are ready to use it. Explore: Then simply show your Pass at the admission desk or payment point for each attraction to gain entry.

See great artworks by Picasso, Renoir and Yeats in The Hunt Museum, Limerick.

Your journey of a lifetime starts here

Choose between a 1-day, 2-day or 3-day pass and get access to 14 handpicked attractions — saving money on admission fees whilst seeing some of the finest visitor attractions Limerick has to offer.

Enjoy huge potential savings over standard admission prices:

1-Day Adult Pass — €45.00

2-Day Adult Pass — €55.00

3-Day Adult Pass — €65.00

Children’s passes suitable for kids ages 3–16

Children under 3 are free to enter all attractions

Selected attractions are free entry for children under 16 years of age

Children’s passes suitable for kids aged 3–16

Children under 3 are free to enter all attractions

Selected attractions offer free entry for children under 16 years of age

Click here to BUY Your Discover Limerick PASS.