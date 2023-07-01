Black's of Kinsale, a leading name in the craft beer and spirits industry since 2013, has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art distillery in the picturesque town.

This monumental expansion marks a significant milestone for Black's on their 10th anniversary, showcasing its commitment to innovation and elevating the craft spirits landscape.

Boasting a fantastic waterside location, with cutting-edge equipment and a meticulous production process, Ireland’s first co-located brewery and distillery aims to continue its legacy of exceptional beers and spirits that will captivate connoisseurs and redefine the art of distillation.

Key highlights of the new distillery include:

Craft spirits excellence: Black's distillery is equipped with top-of-the-line equipment and an experienced team of distillers and brewers who carefully craft small-batch spirits and beers. From premium whiskeys and gins to Ireland’s first indigenous rum, the distillery will offer a diverse range of beers and spirits that embody Black's commitment to quality and flavour.

Black's, who produced Ireland's first ever rum in 2018, are making history once again with the country's first co-located brewery and distillery.

Sustainable distillation practices: Environmental sustainability is at the core of Black’s values. The new distillery incorporates eco-friendly practices, including energy efficient systems, waste reduction initiatives, and water conservation measures, ensuring minimal impact on the environment while producing exceptional beers and spirits.

Distillery tours and tastings: Visitors to the new distillery will have the opportunity to embark on guided tours, immersing themselves in the art and science of distillation. From witnessing the brewing and distilling process to exploring the carefully selected ingredients and experiencing the maturation techniques, guests will gain a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship behind their beer and spirits. Tasting sessions will allow guests to savour the unique flavours and nuances of the distillery's creations.

Collaboration and innovation: The new distillery opens up exciting possibilities for collaborations with local artisans, chefs and mixologists, fostering a vibrant community of creative spirits enthusiasts. By pushing the boundaries of traditional distillation techniques and experimenting with unique flavours, Black's Brewery and Distillery aims to create innovative spirits that surprise and delight discerning palates.

Sam Black, founder of Black's of Kinsale, expressed his enthusiasm about opening the new facility, stating, "We are incredibly proud to unveil our new distillery, which is over three times larger than our current home, in the heart of Kinsale. With this expansion, we aim to push the boundaries of craft spirits and beer production, creating exceptional drinks that reflect our passion for innovation and dedication to quality. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our distillery and sharing our remarkable spirits with the world."

Cutting edge sustainability practices are essential to Black's operation.

The opening of the new facility also coincides with the launch of a unique investment opportunity, the Maverick Cask Club. This exclusive club is designed to offer a unique opportunity for members to be part of their whiskey journey from its very inception.

Members of the Maverick Cask Club will enjoy a range of exceptional benefits, including:

Early access to limited edition releases: Club members will be the first to savour and collect limited edition, small-batch whiskeys crafted by Black's Distillery expert distillers. Each release will showcase the brand's commitment to quality and showcase their innovative approaches to whiskey production.

Exclusive tasting events: Members will be invited to an annual gathering at the distillery where they can indulge in the artistry of whiskey-making and gain insights from the distillery team themselves. These gatherings will provide a unique opportunity to explore the nuances of various whiskey expressions and deepen their appreciation for the craft, while also allowing members to meet with other club members from around the world.

Sam and Maudeline plan to continue experimenting with new flavours at the new brewery and distillery.

Personalised whiskey experience: Members will have the opportunity to customise their whiskey journey, with access to personalised tastings, cask selections, and unique maturation processes. Black's Distillery is dedicated to curating a bespoke experience for each member, ensuring their whiskey preferences are honoured and their senses are delighted.

Alternative investment approach: Investment in Irish whiskey is booming as the global demand for premium spirits continues to rise. With its rich heritage and reputation for exceptional quality, Irish whiskey has captured the attention of investors seeking both financial returns and a taste of liquid gold.

Irish whiskey's versatility and appeal to a wide range of consumers make it an attractive investment opportunity. Black’s offer several types of casks depending on your budget and have a built-in Buy Back option that gives over 30% return over the seven-year investment.

As more whiskey lovers discover the distinct flavours and craftsmanship behind Irish whiskey, the investment landscape shines brightly for those who recognise its potential.

The stunning waterside location of the new distillery in picturesque Kinsale means future visitors are in for a treat for the eyes as well as the tastebuds.

“Maverick Cask Club members will have the opportunity to embark on a remarkable whiskey journey, indulging in exceptional flavours, and being a part of our brand's evolution,” said Sam. “We can't wait to create unforgettable experiences for our members."

Membership to the Maverick Cask Club is limited, ensuring an intimate and exclusive community of whiskey enthusiasts. To join or learn more about the club, or about the distillery’s upcoming events, visit www.blacksbrewery.com