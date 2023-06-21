While it feels as though summer has just begun, it really is the perfect time to start thinking about your escape from the harsh Irish winter to the tropical sunshine. While cold temperatures persist and grey skies loom at home, head to warmer climates to soak up the winter sun. Places fill up fast and the team at OROKO are already witnessing an influx of bookings to the warmth of the winter sun from those in-the-know. It’s important to book well in advance to ensure you get your choice of flights, luxury accommodation and experiences.

Thanks to OROKO Travel's unbeatable expertise in luxury holiday planning, as well as their price guarantee and strong partnerships with the best hotels and resorts, you can be guaranteed that OROKO will tailor the perfect holiday for you.

So, where will this winter take you?

Winter Sun Holiday to Tenerife

Tenerife boasts an African heat, cooled by a delightful ocean breeze, alongside a Spanish island culture. A forever-favourite for closer-to-home winter sun, Tenerife promises year-round sunshine along its volcanic sands, in its evergreen pine forests and at its luxurious beachfront resorts. Spend your days on the shores of the Costa Adeje or adventuring in the water and in the vast national parks.

Gran Hotel Bahia del Duque Resort is a chic beachfront resort on Tenerife's Costa Adeje.

The best resorts in Tenerife are OROKO partner properties, ensuring that OROKO offer unbeatable value to their customers. Gran Hotel Bahía del Duque Resort is a haven for couples and young families, a chic beachfront resort vowing a calm oasis on Tenerife’s Costa Adeje. Couples can enjoy a pampering at the spa and outstanding dining at both the onsite and local restaurants. Families with young children can avail of a selection of activities and workshops led by a team of professionals, alongside babysitting services. At The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, the kids’ club offers fun for all ages, water sports on the Costa Adeje and endless family fun. The resort is also home to an excellent golf course and two Michelin-starred eateries, making it an incredible option for foodies.

Luxury Holiday to Dubai

Glamorous and futuristic Dubai is an excellent destination for reliable winter sunshine. Glistening coastlines exist side-by-side towering skyscrapers and sprawling desert. Travelling to Dubai during the Irish winter allows visitors to experience the city at its very best, with pleasant highs of 26 degrees versus the summer highs of 50 degrees. The city boasts non-stop entertainment, calming coastlines and unbridled opulence in its world-renowned hotels and resorts.

One and Only The Palm, Dubai, is one of the team's top picks for an oasis in the city with a private beach and lush gardens.

OROKO Sales Manager, Aisling O’Carroll, lists One and Only The Palm and The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina as two of her favourite resorts in the modern city. “One and Only The Palm is ideal for a tranquil escape – it’s an oasis in the city with a private beach and lush gardens. The Westin Mina Seyahi is excellent for families and is set on one of Dubai’s longest stretches of private beach.”

Mauritius Luxury Holiday

Awe-inspiringly beautiful, Mauritius makes for a winter sun escape that combines ultimate relaxation in a tropical oasis with plenty of adventure and activity. Ideal for families, the time difference of just three hours aids in tackling jetlag, helping to remove the added stress of long-haul travel. When not lounging on the snow-white sands, immerse yourself in activities such as water-skiing, kite-surfing, paddle-boarding and kayaking, or explore the waters on PADI-certified expeditions and scuba diving activities. Travelling to Mauritius during the Irish winter lands you in the middle of the Mauritian summer, promising excellent snorkelling and diving conditions and wonderful weather.

Mauritius' proximity to the east African coastline makes it a fantastic spot to wind down after a safari adventure on a dual destination holiday.

An OROKO top tip, Mauritius’ proximity to the east African coastline makes it a fantastic spot to enjoy after an adventurous experience in Africa’s safari destinations or after an ultra-modern getaway in Dubai.

Thailand Winter Sun Holiday

Thailand makes for a fantastically tropical winter sun destination with lashings of ancient culture, delicious food and diverse history. Pleasant temperatures and drier weather makes winter the best time to visit Thailand. For pure relaxation, fill your days with beachside bliss, perhaps setting off on boat trips, snorkelling experiences and water sports. For a spot of culture, tour ornate temples and colourful markets. The more adventurous will love discoveries of the mountains, forests and wildlife.

Oroko travel specialists recommend a trip Elephant Hill in Thailand, where visitors can meet the elephants in the verdant rainforest.

Iain Gallagher, OROKO Travel Specialist, recommends beginning your winter break in the ethically run Elephant Hills, where visitors can meet the elephants in the verdant rainforest. Next, Iain says, “head to beautiful Krabi for a classic beach retreat at Rayavadee.” Rayavadee is a spectacular resort surrounded by jagged cliffs, snow-white sands and tiffany-blue waters, valuing principles of responsibility, sustainability and community.

Sun Holiday in Lanzarote

Nicknamed the “Hawaii of Europe” due to its wonderful scuba diving and snorkelling opportunities, Lanzarote is a uniquely magical destination. Boasting an UNESCO Geopark, 300 volcanic cones and rugged lava fields, the lunar-like landscapes have been shaped by thousands of years of volcanic activity. Ideal for both the adventurous and those looking for relaxation, when not lazing under the sun on beautiful beaches, try your hand at surfing and diving or admire the landscape on hiking and cycling excursions.

Princesa Yaiza Suite Hotel Resort is the Oroko preferred property on the island of Lanzarote, ideally set amongst the Playa Blanca's boutiques and eateries.

For families and couples alike, Princesa Yaiza Suite Hotel Resort is the OROKO preferred property on the island, ideally set amongst Playa Blanca’s boutiques and eateries. Spend your days at the resort relaxing by the pools or on the sandy shores while little ones are kept well-entertained at the resort’s kids’ club.

Maldives in Luxury

A true tropical haven, the islands and atolls of the Maldives are a once-in-a-lifetime destination with beyond breathtaking beauty. A nation made up of pristine islands where white sands are lapped by turquoise lagoons and hemmed by gently bowing palm trees, Maldives is an undisputed paradise. Days are made for admiring the views from infinity pools and over water villas, exploring the underwater world or simply relaxing in picture-perfect surrounds.

Enjoy the pristine islands of the Maldives, where white sands are lapped by turquoise lagoons.

OROKO Senior Travel Specialist, Mary Masterson, says “We have arranged many incredible luxury holidays to the Maldives for both couples and families. The Maldives can often feel reserved for couples and honeymooners alike but at OROKO, partner properties such as Anantara Dhigu are specially designed for families with children. For couples, Anantara Veli and Niyama Private Islands are some of my favourite choices.”

