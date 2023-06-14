Through the rise and fall of ever-changing travel trends, beach holidays hold firm in their popularity with families. Luxury beach holidays provide the perfect setting for quality time spent together relaxing on soft sands, exploring the pristine coastline and dining as a family.

With Oroko Travel, Ireland’s only luxury tailored travel business, experience luxury holidays on some of the world’s most pristine shores. Having spent years nurturing partnerships with some of the best luxury providers in the world, Oroko guarantee expert knowledge and unbeatable value.

Depending on your needs and preferences, Oroko will tailor a luxury beach holiday suited to you, complete with return flights, private transfers, bespoke experiences and luxury accommodation. The level of customisation, expertise and attention to detail is the reason why customers come back time and time again.

Keep reading for some holiday inspiration as Oroko Travel share five beach holiday ideas to experience with the family this year.

Luxury along the Algarve

The Algarve is a renowned destination for European beach luxury. The rugged coast is lined with pristine beaches, glamorous resort towns and terracotta cliffs, while the heartlands are dotted with charming towns, rolling hills and vineyards. For the perfect family holiday, stay on the beloved coastline and venture inland for unique experiences.

Experience lakeside relaxation at Domes Lake Algarve.

Oroko recommend embarking on a seven night holiday staying in partner resort, Domes Lake Algarve. Just a short stroll from Falésia Beach, in the upscale resort town of Vilamoura, it promises an unbeatable location by one of the most beautiful beaches in the region. The luxury resort offers an excellent kids’ club as well as a range of activities for all the family to enjoy including non-motorised water sports on the lake. For complete relaxation, laze by one of the three pools - one of which features a natural sandy bottom - unwind on the beach or pay a visit to the award-winning Soma Spa. Guests can also take part in a variety of experiences and tastings in the resort and surrounding area or avail of the complimentary shuttle service to six nearby golf courses.

In the evenings, take your pick from Portuguese comfort food, contemporary Greek seafood dining, elegant Mediterranean degustation menus on the lake and seafood on the beachfront.

Tropical exclusivity in the Maldives

The islands and atolls of the Maldives speak for themselves. Previously thought to be reserved for honeymooners and couples seeking a once-in-a-lifetime getaway, many families are now arriving on its island’s shores. Oroko partner with only the finest properties in the world, and this includes the family-orientated Maldives resorts of Niyama Private Islands Resort and Anantara Dhigu.

Oroko partner resort, Anantara Dhigu, Maldives.

On a luxury Maldives holiday, experience the unbridled beauty of the tropical islands on snorkelling trips of the vibrant reefs, marine safaris in glass-bottomed boats and more fast-paced activities like wakeboarding and jet skiing. Ideal for a multi-destination holiday, consider combining the Maldives with the peaceful Indian state of Kerala. For contemporary luxury, Dubai is the perfect choice.

High-end family luxuries in Sardinia

While an island region of Italy, Sardinia has a character all of its own. With a uniquely independent history, culture and even language, Sardinia is encircled by glorious beaches, rocky coves and shallow Mediterranean waters. Beyond the beautiful coast are quaint fishing villages and ruins showcasing the island’s magnificent past, having been inhabited since the Paleolithic period and settled by the Romans, Phoenicians, Greeks and the Carthaginians.

The peaceful shores of Forte Village Resort, Sardinia.

Oroko partner property, Forte Village Resort, is a vision of Mediterranean beauty. An excellent choice of accommodation for your seven night holiday, it lies on the shores of Santa Margherita di Pula in the southern tip of the island. Crowned the world’s leading resort by the World Travel Awards 25 years in a row, expect a sensational holiday experience. Luxury facilities include nine swimming pools, 21 restaurants and bars and a renowned spa. A family paradise, it is home to renowned sports academies, an impressive aquapark and a magnificent kids’ club. Choose from an excellent selection of family accommodations within eight hotels on the estate.

Halkidiki’s upscale shoreline, Greece

Halkidiki is a captivatingly beautiful region of northern Greece, comprising endless stretches of untouched beaches and pristine coastal landscapes, luxury resorts and an authentic Grecian charm. Days on the beach-lined peninsula are best spent exploring the ancient locality, setting off on water sports adventures and cultural excursions or simply relaxing on the soft sands of forest-fringed beaches and pools. Oroko partner closely with two of the finest family-focused hotel groups; Ikos and Sani. Both brands offer an elevated luxury holiday experience, specialising in all-out luxury dining, relaxation and family activities.

Beachside luxury at Ikos Olivia, Halkidiki.

For beachside exclusivity, speak to Oroko about the best luxury resort suited to you and your party type. From secluded suites with private pools to complimentary Tesla drive adventures, it is safe to say that Halkidiki embraces the all-out luxury movement.

Island luxury in the Caribbean

The nations of the Caribbean have been a mainstay of postcard-perfect island holidays since the dawn of international travel. A collection of tropical havens, each island promises its own splendour and culture. Visitors can fill their days will uninterrupted beach bliss, water-based explorations or local discoveries, visiting nearby towns for a taste of the laidback and friendly lifestyle.

One of the Oroko team’s favourite islands for families and multi-generational holidays is St Lucia. The island’s rugged and verdant landscape offers opportunities for hiking excursions, visits to cocoa plantations and wildlife discoveries, while also boasting the paradisal beachside luxuries we’ve come to expect from the Caribbean.