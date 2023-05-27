Keen to find out more about Ireland's rich landscape and unique marine and coastal features? Then you'll really enjoy flicking through the pages of 'Biodiversity in Action', our informative and beautifully illustrated e-magazine.

'Biodiversity in Action' is packed with information about the natural world, the animals and sea creatures around us, as well as the plant life that sustains them. Featuring excellent content compiled by the National Biodiversity Data Centre and produced with the financial support of Gas Networks Ireland and others, this beautiful publication is a climate action-focused report published as part of the Irish Examiner's 'Sustainability Month' May 2023 series.

We hope that you enjoy the well-researched articles in 'Biodiversity in Action', as well as the wealth of information and resources on nationwide groups, events and activities open to anyone who wants to engage with Ireland's efforts to protect the natural world, one important national step towards the greater global efforts to respond to climate change.

CLICK HERE TO READ 'BIODIVERSITY IN ACTION'

Also produced as a printed magazine, 'Biodiversity in Action' has been inserted with the Irish Examiner on Saturday, May 27, 2023.