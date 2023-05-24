Gas Networks Ireland operates Ireland’s €2.77bn, 14,664 km national gas network, connecting over 720,000 homes and businesses to a safe secure supply of natural gas.

By replacing natural gas with renewable gases, such as biomethane and hydrogen, and complementing intermittent renewable electricity, Gas Networks Ireland is supporting Ireland’s journey to a cleaner energy future.

Deep commitment to sustainability

Gas Networks Ireland is committed to promoting sustainability across its business and in the communities where it operates. One of only 41 companies in Ireland to hold the Business Working Responsibly Mark, Gas Networks Ireland maintained a ‘B‘ grade in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate change ratings this year, exceeding the global, European and sector averages to finish in the top quartile of all businesses assessed globally.

Gas Networks Ireland bring all stakeholders together to engage with its Biodiversity Action Plan.

Leave No Trace Hot Spot Programme

For a third year in a row, Gas Networks Ireland is collaborating with Leave No Trace to support the Hot Spot programme. The Hot Spot Programme is a conservation project aimed at addressing the impact of heavy use and activities on areas of natural beauty and ecological importance.

Having previously worked to help restore the areas of Glengarra Wood in Co. Tipperary that were impacted by outdoor activities and heavy use, last year Gas Networks Ireland focussed on the Turvey Nature Reserve and Rogerstown Estuary in Co Dublin. As part of 2023 National Tree Week, in collaboration with volunteers from Leave No Trace, Fingal County Council, Gas Networks Ireland and the local community, 600 native Irish Trees were planted at Turvey Nature Reserve.

Rare wild bee orchids growing at Gas Networks Ireland’s National Services Centre in Dublin. Photo: Orla Murray/Coalesce

Kestrel Project

Gas Networks Ireland funded Wildlife Management Services’ Kestrel Project: The aim of this project is to help identify the location of kestrel sites and to provide kestrel nesting sites, as well as promoting awareness of the actions both the public and farmers can take to protect these birds.

Midlands Science

Midlands Science is a not-for-profit company which works to create greater interest in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths] education and skills among students, teachers and members of the public in the Midlands — Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.

Last year, Gas Networks Ireland worked with Midlands Science to deliver a day of biodiversity workshops for primary school students during Biodiversity Week 2022, where the students learned about the environmental effects of their actions.

Landscaping Guidelines

Ensuring that there are best practices and processes in place to manage any work that has the potential to impact on biodiversity is a key aspect of Gas Networks Ireland’s approach to environmental management and is enforced through the company’s Environmental Management System.

Last year, Gas Networks Ireland’s employees and contractors received training on dealing with invasive alien species and on the company’s Landscaping for Biodiversity guidelines which are implemented on sites during both the design and construction project stages.

The company’s bespoke Envirokit and EnviroPlan environmental toolkits assist designers and planners in applying a standardised approach to Environmental Management including Biodiversity Management, while EnviroOps, an in-house environmental guidance document, was developed to assist operations personnel in applying best practice.

Grass Management

Gas Networks Ireland began changing how grass was managed at its offices and large grassed infrastructure, with reduced cuttings to provide more food and shelter for vital pollinators. These efforts were rewarded with the appearance of the rare bee orchid in the short meadows at the company’s National Services Centre in Dublin. Grass management options will continue throughout 2023 to deliver this important biodiversity goal.

www.gasnetworks.ie