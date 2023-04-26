Blissful dreams of romantic holidays conjure up scenes of impossibly idyllic beaches, pastel-hued sunsets, secluded hideaways and above all, quality time spent together. OROKO Travel is not only eager to turn these dreams into a reality, but they also wish to add a little bit of something extra special, further enhancing even the most spectacular of holidays.

Whether your something special is private picnicking on remote islands, Michelin-starred dining in luxury resorts, sunset cruising over crystal-clear waters or sleeping under the stars in the wilderness, both small and extravagant additions to your holiday make the world of difference.

Whether you are looking for the best destinations for a couples’ escape or luxury honeymoon holiday inspiration, the OROKO team are rounding up their favourite destinations for a holiday just for two.

Sea views from the lobby at The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort.

Beachfront romance at Costa Navarino, Greece

A classic choice for an easy, laidback holiday of unbridled beach luxuries, Costa Navarino is simply idyllic for a romantic getaway. Far removed from the pressures of daily life yet not so far by plane, this spectacular stretch of Grecian coastline is made for luxury couples’ escapes. Indulge in slow mornings spent strolling to delicious breakfasts, afternoons with your toes in the sand and nights spent sipping cocktails and dining on authentic Greek food made by award-winning chefs. From spa treatments under the olive groves to picnics on the beach, there’s no shortage of picture-perfect romance.

Our favourite couples-focused resorts on the coast are W Costa Navarino in Navarino Waterfront and The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, in Navarino Dunes.

The first property of the W Hotel Group to open in Greece, W Costa Navarino - exclusively for adults and young adults over 12, brings the modern and well-loved luxuries of the W brand to the Costa Navarino, without forgoing any rustic Grecian appeal. At W Costa Navarino, guests can swim in the pools, laze under the sun on the resort’s beach, recharge at the AWAY Spa, socialize at the Beach Club or take part in a range of activities and experiences. Guests can also dine at excellent eateries onsite or in neighbouring Costa Navarino sites.

Ideal for a truly tranquil holiday, The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, is set on beautiful, sprawling grounds of olive groves and indigenous flora positioned along the Ionian Sea. Considered one of Greece’s best resorts, the luxury property boasts award-winning architecture, fantastic Greek food and plenty of traditional experiences, each helping to retain the authentic charm of the locale. The Romanos also enjoys the fantastic facilities of its on-site sister resort, The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino, together with Europe’s first Mouratoglou Tennis Center, four golf courses and an award-winning spa.

The best of South Africa

Sunset safari dining at Thornybush Game Lodge, South Africa.

South Africa is in a league of its own. While home to the illusive “Big 5” in its wildernesses, cosmopolitan luxuries, excellent food and world-renowned wine also claim South Africa as their home. Combine magnificent wildlife and remote lodges in the iconic Thornybush Game Reserve with fine cuisine and wine in Franschhoek and modern luxuries in Cape Town.

OROKO Travel Specialist, Dara Strutt, says “South Africa is an unbeatable destination for a honeymoon. You can combine several completely unique experiences in one trip.” For a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, why not stop in Hermanus or explore Cape Town’s coast on a breathtaking whale watching experience. For those looking to go all-out, finish your trip on the sugar-white sands of Mauritius in an ultra-luxurious beachfront resort.

Italian glamour on the Amalfi Coast

Pastel sunsets in Positano, Amalfi Coast.

The Amalfi Coast needs no introduction. A colourful display of cliffside villages cascading towards blue waters and framed by craggy, green peaks makes for a world-renowned visual. Romantic breaks to the Amalfi Coast are filled with sunset apéritifs on scenic terraces, strolls through fragrant citrus groves and candlelit dinners enjoying delicious Italian cuisine. The Amalfi Coast promises the perfect romantic holiday for a foodie couple, combining captivating views and elegant hotels with glorious Italian fare.

Start with a private transfer to Positano, driving the magnificently scenic roads etched into the cliffside. Take in the awe-inspiring views as you arrive at your luxury hotel. Spend your days soaking in the beauty of this charming yet glamorous town before heading for Sorrento. Days in Sorrento start with a frothy cappuccino and a crisp sfogliatella and end in either local trattorias or Michelin-starred eateries with a view. To maximise your discovery, enjoy a day with a driver at your disposal, visiting cliffside wineries, lemon groves and fishing villages, or perhaps take part in a farm tour, cookery class or wine tasting.

Couples’ paradise in the Maldives

Tropical romance at Niyama Private Islands, Maldives.

The beauty of the Maldives speaks for itself. A collection of tiny islands and atolls enjoying prime position along the equator, the Maldives are a paragon of tropical paradise and wonderful seclusion. OROKO Travel Specialist, Mary Masterson, says “Maldives is a hugely popular honeymoon destination and with good reason. The islands retain their breathtaking natural beauty while playing host to some of the most luxurious resorts in the world.”

Spend your days indulging in outdoor spa treatments under the dappled light of swaying palms or lazing on the pristine sands. Get active with a host of water sports and under water explorations on scuba diving and snorkelling excursions, perhaps getting up close to whale sharks and manta rays. Enjoy a romantic meal for two in the privacy of your over-water villa or experience destination dining on an uninhabited island or picturesque sandbar.

Island luxuries in Santorini & Mykonos

Whitewashed lanes in Mykonos Town.

Greece’s Cycladic Islands are undoubtedly one of the most popular European destinations for postcard-perfect romance. White-washed towns, dotted with blue domes and windmills, take their place on beautifully rugged coastlines, and are home to an amalgamation of authentic culture and glamorous island life. On a suggested holiday to Santorini and Mykonos, visit ancient ruins, tour rustic wineries and lounge in chic beach clubs during the day before spending your evenings in stylish bars and buzzy restaurants.

Begin in Santorini, leaving your luxurious hotel for a private wine-tasting experience, learning about the unique terrain and the history of Santorini’s viticulture. Discover the ancient ruins of Akrotiri before boarding your ferry to Mykonos. While in Mykonos, be sure to visit the incredible archaeological site of Delos and for a little added romance, take a private motorboat along the coast, anchoring for a swim at a sandy cove.

European opulence in Italy and France

Lakeside luxury at Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como.

Combine some of Europe’s most glamorous and upscale waterfront destinations on a holiday journey from Italy to France. Róisín O’Dowd, OROKO Travel Specialist, notes “Italy and France are two top romantic destinations that happen to share a border. What better way to enjoy them than on a luxury holiday that combines the two!” Both Italy and France promise highly-accoladed food and fine wine, making for an ideal holiday for those who enjoy the finer things in life.

The green peaks, peaceful waters and colourful fishing villages of Lake Como are your first stop. Next, arrive in the glamorous town of Santa Margherita Ligure on the Italian Riviera. Fill your days with leisurely explorations of the beautiful coast and pamperings at your hotel’s spa. Complete your discovery in Juan-les-Pins on the Côte d'Azur, arriving by train, allowing you to admire the beautiful scenery as you cross the border. Sunbathe on your private jetty, try your hand at water-skiing in the sport’s birthplace and wine and dine in elegant restaurants.

Tropical Romance in Bali

At the heart of Bali at Alila Ubud.

Bali is an exceptional and truly distinctive destination. An island on the southern edge of Indonesia, Bali superbly combines an ancient Hindu and island culture with modern and sophisticated beach resorts and hotels.

The trendy resort town of Seminyak is the perfect place to start your journey. Sip cocktails in stylish beach clubs, swim in the pools at your beachfront hotel and rejuvenate at the spa. Next, travel to Bali’s cultural heart of Ubud. Surrounded by rainforests, terraced rice fields and spiritual landmarks, relax amongst the tropical verdure at your resort or get out and explore UNESCO sites, ancient temples and tranquil forests. Complete your Balinese holiday in a clifftop hotel set along the Indian Ocean in Uluwatu. Your stay will be filled with holistic treatments, mesmerising views and romantic private dining.

