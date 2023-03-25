The evenings are getting brighter, the Easter Bunny is around the corner and pretty soon we'll all be scratching our heads and wondering if our watch is right after the clocks go forward. It can only mean one thing — Spring has truly sprung!

Another classic symptom of this changing season, of course, is that many a household will soon embark on a spring clean. There are few things more satisfying then clearing away the clutter and making space in our wardrobe for the essentials, the pieces that we know we'll want to keep coming back to and won't have to clear away again any time soon.

For a brand that knows exactly how to tick that box, look no further than IrelandsEye Knitwear.

Not only are their pieces versatile enough to be worn year-round, but they are also built to last. While you can never go too far wrong with any of their timelessly fashionable and sustainably-produced garments, that's especially true of their latest collection launched last week.

You can kick back and relax in style with pieces like this 'Liberty' diamond crew neck jumper on Orchid Wool Cashmere.

Earlier this week this luxury, wool-cashmere collection of knitwear and accessories with a colourful, fashion-forward focus was unveiled by IrelandsEye Knitwear.

The Solstice collection marks the brand's latest evolution in Irish-produced, hand finished fashion that incorporates beautiful stitching and heritage influenced with contemporary accents. The collection is a tribute to the character of strong Irish women, and a nod to how well Irish women can navigate the colour and shadow experienced in life.

Solstice is a range of sweaters, vests, cardigans and layerable pieces designed to become wardrobe heroes. Shapes are modern, from cropped to oversized and shaggy, with interesting accents such as deep, scalloped V-necks, wide waistbands, oversized sleeves, and contrast stitching evolved from traditional Aran designs. This is a collection to be worn year-round, prioritising style along with day-long comfort and warmth.

The ‘Lombard’ Diamond Scarf in Chalkstone Wool Cashmere has the benefit of pairing well with any outfit and keeping you nice and toasty!

Each carefully considered piece features details such as colour accents, outer seams or perhaps a statement collar. The collection is made from a supersoft wool cashmere yarn, with styles available in bright, optimistic shades such as Forget-Me-Not Blue, Orchid, Bramble Berry and Chartreuse green, as well as Rich Navy, a delicate Pink Mist, and neutral Chalkstone. In addition to the main collection, Solstice also includes generous, wraparound scarves, berets and knitted bags, all in a matching palette.

This 'Melinda' bag in Forget-Me-Not blue cashmere is just one of many accessories now available in the Solstice collection, with prices starting at just €39.95.

On the collection, IrelandsEye Knitwear’s head of Design, Maria-Christina McPadden says “The Solstice Collection is inspired by the strong character of Irish women who embrace the colour and darkness of life. I wanted to create bright, strong pieces with more masculine shapes while still having softness, warmth and optimism in generously-proportioned knitwear stemming from our heritage.”

The Solstice collection is now live on www.irelandseyeknitwear.com, with prices for garments ranging from €129.95 to €159.95 while accessories start at €39.95.

Learn more about IrelandsEye Knitwear, and the Solstice collection, by watching their short film here: