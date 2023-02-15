For many families, time spent together is one of our most precious resources. Leaving everyday life for some of the world’s most sought-after destinations can only enhance your quality time with each other. Away from the distractions of daily routines, many of us will only experience holidays with our families a handful of times throughout our lives, which is why the team at OROKO Travel are eager to make family holidays that little bit extra-special.

Whether lazing on powdery sands while little ones build sandcastles or setting off on adventure expeditions together, spending time as a family is often the best gift we can give our loved ones. Choose to stay closer to home in postcard-perfect beach resorts or perhaps travel a little further to remote wildernesses, unique cultures and teeming rainforests, allowing magnificent destinations to enrich your time together. While often thought to be reserved for couples, solo travellers and adult groups alike, even travelling to far-flung, once-in-a-lifetime destinations with children can be just as, if not even more rewarding.

A seamless luxury holiday with your children requires expertise, planning and above all, experience. Choosing a location that strikes the right balance of all the family’s wants and desires can be a little tricky, but OROKO has the expert knowledge to ensure your trip is one to remember for all the right reasons. Today, the team at OROKO are sharing their top destinations for luxury family holidays. Keep reading to get a taste of what your next luxury holiday could look like.

Japan

Japan is a country of remarkable contrasts and an unrivalled, once-in-a-lifetime destination for families with teens. From serene, cherry-blossom fringed lakes, backgrounded by midnight-blue mountains, to dazzling neon signs, glassy skyscrapers and bustling streets, Japan’s diversity promises to cater to all. An incredible way to explore Japan is on a rail journey. Board a carriage from the neon streets and buzzy izakaya of Tokyo and the iconic cuisines of Osaka to the mountainous landscape of Hakone, castles of Matsuyama and fascinating geisha culture of Kyoto.

Tokyo’s bright lights at night

Further enhance your trip with private tours for a full immersion into Japanese culture. Alongside interesting city tours, temple visits and street food samplings, OROKO like to include some extra excitement to captivate all members of the family. Perhaps prepare fresh sushi with a top sushi chef, pick a kimono and learn how to wear it as you learn about its creation process or take part in a ninja workshop, learning about the history, weaponry and spiritual side of genuine ninja life.

Brendan Breen, OROKO Managing Director, says “many of our Travel Specialists are parents themselves so we appreciate the little things which need to be considered to create a great family holiday.” OROKO take care of all the finer details on holidays to Japan such as purchasing PASMO passes and portable Wi-Fi devices with unlimited data to ensure your journey is seamless and stress-free.

Lapland

A real favourite amongst younger children, Lapland, and Santa Claus’ hometown of Rovaniemi, promises a holiday of pure magic. Picture towering evergreens with branches weighed down by snow, the dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis, charming wood cabins topped with glittering snowflakes and crystal-clear skies filled with stars.

The snowy landscapes of Lapland

An unexpected yet excellent destination for a short break, fly directly to Rovaniemi and fill your days in this winter wonderland with activities for the entire family. Meet reindeer, glide through the landscape on husky sledding excursions, set off on Northern Lights safaris, experience the unique Finnish culture and learn about the environment and its wild inhabitants with visits to Ranua Wildlife Park. Stay in an authentic log cabin, a glass-topped igloo made for witnessing the Northern Lights, or an enviable tree house. And of course, no visit to Lapland is complete without meeting Santa Claus at his namesake village!

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a dream-come-true for wildlife and adventure-loving families. Mary, Travel Specialist at OROKO, says of Costa Rica, “from stick insects to sloths, cloud forests to wonderful beaches, Costa Rica is a paradise destination. It’s a privilege to be able to experience such a diverse and wildlife-rich country with your children.”

Costa Rica is home to extraordinary wildlife

Jam-packed with unparalleled nature, days are spent witnessing wildlife in their natural habitats, exploring teeming and towering rainforests and national parks, and traversing the surrounds of world-famous volcanoes. To top it all off, luxury holidays to Costa Rica with your family are best finished on the picture-perfect sands of the Caribbean or the Pacific. Stay in ultra-remote eco-lodges deep in the jungle, tented camps surrounded by dense rainforest and beachfront boutique hotels set by the glistening shores. A destination of remarkable remoteness combined with distinctive wildlife and spectacular natural beauty - Costa Rica is a destination in its own league.

Borneo

Thousands of kilometres away from Costa Rica, on the opposite side of the Pacific Ocean, Borneo is also an incredible wildlife destination with an entirely different and wonderfully unique assemblage of animals. Begin in energetic Kuala Lumpur, where towering skyscrapers exist alongside local markets and an authentic culture. Then, head for Borneo’s Sepilok Nature Reserve, meeting the iconic orangutans at the rehabilitation centre and sun bears at the Sun Bear Sanctuary before exploring the Kinabatangan River.

Set out on many wildlife excursions with expert guides in Borneo

Days in Borneo are spent journeying through dense rainforests during the day and night, gliding along the Kinabatangan and its tributaries, as tropical birds fly overhead in the morning and fireflies glow in the evenings, and coming face-to-face with endangered animals. To complete your discovery with a little barefoot luxury, OROKO recommend ending your journey on the sands of Kota Kinabalu in a luxurious beachfront resort.

Halkidiki

A classic yet elevated family holiday destination, Halkidiki promises a sun holiday that exceeds all expectations. This heavenly region in northern Greece is home to the silky sands and turquoise waters reminiscent of a tropical destination much further afield. Halkidiki is home to miles of Mediterranean coastline, some of Europe’s finest and most picturesque family-friendly resorts, fascinating Greek history and a world-renowned cuisine.

Sani Resort in Halkidiki, a trending destination for young families in 2023.

OROKO have proud partners with some of Halkidiki’s best luxury resorts, including properties that are designed for families. For some of the best all-inclusive experiences in Europe, OROKO partner properties, Ikos Oceania and Ikos Olivia, promise award-winning hospitality, restaurants headed by Michelin-starred chefs, fantastic kids’ clubs and plenty of activities for all the family. Other properties in Halkidiki that OROKO love to send their clients with children to are Sani Resort and Eagles Palace, both excellent options for all ages.

South Africa

South Africa combines multiple holidays in one, making it perfect for those looking to please many family members. Begin in cosmopolitan Cape Town before heading to the Winelands to sample the best of South Africa’s exports. After experiencing the finer elements of South African life, leave for the wildlife-rich wildernesses of Kruger National Park. Home to the fantastic Thornybush Private Game Reserve including the well-known Thornybush Game Lodge, Kruger is an unmatched spot for first-time safari-goers. Finish your trip along the waters of the Indian Ocean by South Africa’s coast or, for the ultimate in luxuries, complete your holiday in the tropical paradise of Mauritius.

South Africa is the perfect option for families in search of their first-time safari experience.

OROKO Travel Specialist, Dara Strutt says, “South Africa is perfect for families - there’s something for everyone. Witnessing animals on safari in Kruger National Park or whales breaching in Hermanus, there’s endless once-in-a-lifetime experiences. I love to include a stop in the Winelands for more relaxed and quiet family moments with great food and wine.”

OROKO specialise in luxury family holidays, taking all the stress out of planning and leaving you with the reassurance and confidence that you and your luxury holiday are in great hands. Having spent years nurturing partnerships with some of the best luxury providers in the world, OROKO promise expert knowledge, a seamless journey and unbeatable value.

