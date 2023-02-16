MSD Animal Health are delighted to announce that Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live vaccine can now be administered to newborn calves from the day of birth.

Bovilis® INtranasal RSPTM Live is licensed for the active immunisation of calves from the day of birth to reduce the clinical signs of respiratory disease and viral shedding from infection with Bovine Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Parainfluenza-3 (PI3).

Launched to Irish vets and farmers in 2019, Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live brought new innovative technology such as offering the earliest administration available (from 7 days of age) and the fastest onset of immunity against RSV and PI3 viruses (7 days post administration).

Now this intranasal vaccine offers farmers the earliest administration available on the market, from the day of birth. As a once-off intranasal application, it will provide full protective immunity in six days against RSV and seven days against PI3; providing the fastest protection on the market against RSV and PI3.

“Bovine respiratory disease is a significant threat to calf health and welfare that can cause pneumonia and permanent lung damage. As a major cause of morbidity in cattle populations around the world, it results in significant economic loss in the dairy and beef industries,” said Geert Vertenten, Global Technical Director, Ruminant Biologicals, MSD Animal Health.

“Unlike other vaccination methods, intranasal vaccination is still effective in the presence of maternal antibodies found in colostrum, allowing it to be effective when administered to a newborn calf. Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live is the only vaccine that can be administered from the day of birth, offering young calves the earliest protection against BRD*.”

Bovilis® INtranasal RSPTM Live will be used to protect against BRD* from the earliest possible age, with the fastest onset of immunity. This vaccine will be available to farmers from their veterinary practitioner and sits alongside the other stalwart BRD* vaccines in the MSD Animal Health portfolio namely, Bovilis Bovipast® RSP and Bovilis® IBR Marker Live. For more information, please speak to your local veterinary practitioner or visit www.bovilis.ie

*BRD - Bovine respiratory disease caused by BRS and PI3 viruses