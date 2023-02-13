Dynamic commercial semi-state company The Shannon Airport Group (newly rebranded from Shannon Group), is successfully stimulating growth across the west coast of Ireland and beyond.

Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Airport Group, says: “The Group is a key driving force for economic growth in the region, and we are working hard to continue to position Shannon as a globally competitive business and tourism location and create a lasting legacy for our people and our region of which we can be proud.”

Following a global pandemic that saw the world grind to a halt, where does this leave Shannon? “The prospects at Shannon look bright for 2023,” she replied.

Last year, the Group welcomed over 1.51 million passengers to Shannon Airport, a 300% increase on 2021, and rebounding by 88% on 2019 passenger traffic. Along with this, an investment programme across the Shannon Campus saw €21m injected into critical infrastructure.

On the bounce in passenger figures, Ms Considine says: “The accelerated pace of the rebound in air travel to and from Shannon has exceeded our expectations and shows the pent-up desire for international travel following the lifting of travel restrictions.

“After an absence of almost two years, transatlantic services returned in March ’22 and saw a strong rebound of almost 240,000 passengers on services to New York (JFK), Boston and Newark. A further boost is expected from May ’23 when a new daily nonstop seasonal service to Chicago commences. This year we are delighted to be operating a total of 35 routes from Shannon Airport,” continued Ms Considine.

European services at Shannon also recovered strongly in 2022, surpassing 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 7%. Shannon recorded over 638,000 passengers on its UK services in 2022, a 309% increase on the previous year.

Adding to the ease of travel for its passengers is Shannon Airport’s high-tech security system, which eliminates the need to separate liquids and electronics.

Regarding this latest initiative, Ms Considine notes: “The investment in our state-of-the-art screening system — along with being the only airport in the West of Ireland to offer US pre-clearance services and combined EU/US checkpoint screening system, provides an easy journey for our passengers. This is a key USP for us here at Shannon. We know the connectivity provided by the airport is a key enabler for investment.”

It is no surprise that more than 40% of FDI companies are located within the airport’s catchment area.

The Group operates a significant property portfolio, the heart of which is centred around the Shannon Campus strategically located next to Shannon Airport. Here, over 8,500 people are employed in 188 companies at what is one of Ireland’s largest multi-sectoral business parks.

Shannon is home to a cluster of aerospace and aviation companies which are growing steadily. The Campus is also home to an impressive line-up of multi-national companies including Jaguar Land Rover, Edwards Lifesciences, Meira GTx, Dell and Baker Hughes (GE), Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon to name a few.

Ray O’Driscoll, chief operating officer of the Shannon Airport Group, says: “We are continuing to see the impact our investment programme is having in providing property solutions for Irish and overseas companies. Providing high-quality bespoke property solutions is what we do and with that comes the provision of top-quality infrastructure.

“This year, we have over 100,000 sq ft of new commercial properties coming to market in Shannon. We have a new multi-use industrial unit available from March 2023. This 60,000 sq ft space is ideal for warehousing, manufacturing, or logistics, and sits in the heart of our Shannon Campus.

“Currently under construction, we also have a 40,000 sq ft facility coming to market in August 2023. Providing two floors of office and high bay production space, this new development from our in-house property team is the perfect European base for multinational businesses.

“Both these developments will provide ready-to-go solutions for new companies looking to re-locate and expand their operations in Ireland,” O’Driscoll continued.

The Group also supported the handover of a new building to Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) for their full-scale development centre and test-bed for mobility technologies.

A partnership with FMCI feeds into a major focus for the Group on sustainability. The Shannon Airport Group’s Sustainability Strategy was launched in autumn of last year, delivering a number of programmes, from employee wellbeing, CSR and energy saving to carbon reduction and recycling initiatives.

Commenting on the strategy, Ms Considine says: “Innovation is part of our DNA, it's the foundation of our business strategy and that is what has always set us apart. We are committed to working with industry partners on creating a more sustainable future. Last year we signed an MoU with the ESB to explore the development of a sustainable green hydrogen plant at Shannon.

“When the Group performs well, so too does the regional economy. We are committed to working with our partners to explore all opportunities to continue to make our region a place where people want to live, work, learn and visit.”

