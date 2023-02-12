Induchem Group was established in 1982. Today, with over 40 years of experience, they have earned a reputation as a reliable, responsible partner within the global process industry.

Induchem is focused on meeting its customer’s need for quality by providing high-performance solutions they can trust. Induchem Group started out as a focused distributor of steam traps and pipe support solutions. They later expanded their product offering and changed focus from distribution to becoming a technical solution provider in its sectors by developing expertise and growing service capabilities.

Today, Induchem serves a wide range of market segments with the majority of customers being in pharma, power generation, chemicals, petrochemical, design and engineering.

Headquartered in Carrigaline, Co Cork, Induchem Group employs over 100 people across four sites located in Ireland and the UK; two service centres and two sales offices. Induchem’s customers are leading players within the global processing industry, and together they are involved in major projects across the world.

Induchem’s vision is to be the go-to global process equipment solutions partner to the world’s leading manufacturing and energy industries, recognised for safety and sustainability. Their mission and purpose is, Expert People, Best in Class products and Exceptional services. Induchem Group maximise their customer’s uptime through innovation and reliability. Integrity, Flexibility & Excellence is at the core of their business.

Induchem Group divides its business into two main sources of revenue; investment-driven projects (both green and brownfield investments) as well as maintenance repair operations (MRO). Its product offering comprises a wide range of industrial valves, high-purity products, lined pipe, valves and accessories, mixer solutions, PD and vacuum pumps, as well as air, compressor and pneumatics. In the aftermarket and MRO, its focus is on high purity, pneumatics, instrumentation, engineered services, process and corrosion resistance.

Induchem Group’s service offering provides solutions for their customers both on–site and in their state-of-the-art workshop. Induchem’s Mobile Workshop and PSV (Pressure Safety Relief Valve) Van provides a real benefit to their customers as it eliminates the need to send their assets off-site and can also provide in-situ testing, repair, overhaul and recertification in one complete visit, resulting in maximised uptime. Induchem’s Asset Management System allows them to inspect and monitor the performance of customer’s valves on-site with reports and recommendations issued.

In 2019, Induchem joined the AxFlow Group which provided significant opportunities with their existing supply chain and the introduction of new suppliers and expansion of their fluid handling offering. AxFlow, a company with a large pump portfolio, and Induchem, together have the capabilities to build larger systems and extend the service support to grow its geographical presence in existing markets.

In 2022, Induchem Group celebrated 40 years in business. During this milestone year, Induchem Group also made some acquisitions of their own. The first being Tredwell Electrical, a manufacturer of electrical control panels, control assemblies, boxes and associated wiring looms.

Headquartered in Limerick, the company serves customers in water and wastewater, machine builders, refigeration, environmental, materials handling, automotive, food, pharmaceutical, mining and quarrying sectors. Tredwell’s electro-mechanical equipment adds a brand-new product category to Induchem Group’s portfolio with great cross-selling potential and value-adding services. In 2022, Induchem Group also acquired AllSafe, a UK-based company that specialises in inspection and maintenance services for flame arresters, pressure and vacuum relief valves, emergency relief vents and associated tank protection equipment. These acquisitions allow Induchem Group to expand their product and service offering therefore providing major growth for the company.

Over the years, Ireland has seen an expansion of industries such as pharma, power generation, chemical and petrochemical with the number of Multinational Companies choosing Ireland as a base. This, in turn, has opened a lot of doors for Induchem Group to grow their business with an increased demand for processing goods and services. However, it is Induchem’s expert people, best-in-class products and exceptional services that set them apart and drives their success.