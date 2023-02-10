The OpenBlue Innovation Center at Johnson Controls Cork, opened in May 2022 to advance research and development into cutting-edge sustainability solutions for buildings.

The center in Cork is the first of an international network of OpenBlue Innovation Centers focused on enabling sustainable buildings. Each center is working to pioneer new ways to provide safe, healthy and sustainable buildings for businesses and communities. Fitted with the most advanced Johnson Controls digital and energy efficient building solutions, the OpenBlue Innovation Center itself showcases next-generation sustainable building technology in a live environment.

“We are delighted to be able to invite our customers to this center, to see for themselves exactly how a smart sustainable building operates. We demonstrate how to make buildings ultra-efficient, reducing energy output by up to 40%, and we share our insights on how to assist our customers to achieve their decarbonization targets while operating safe and healthy spaces to live and work in,” said Eamonn Hughes, Vice President and General Manager of Johnson Controls Ireland.

With their disproportionate share of global emissions, buildings are a key target in the pursuit of a net zero world. Buildings account for almost 40% of global emissions. Research and development at the OpenBlue Innovation Center focuses on the global priority to reduce carbon emissions in built environments.

“If we want to cut carbon and really tackle climate change as urgently as we need to, we must decarbonize buildings,’’ said Debbie Power, EMEALA Strategic and Digital Accounts Director, Johnson Controls. “Focusing on retrofits in addition to new builds is essential to reduce this 40% metric.”

What is Johnson Controls OpenBlue, and how does it help decarbonize buildings? OpenBlue is a complete suite of connected solutions that delivers impactful sustainability, new occupant experiences and respectful safety and security. It uses a digital platform to break down system siloes and can connect multiple systems in a building, using edge compute, cloud connectivity and AI analytics to monitor, measure, and manage buildings. By applying system-wide diagnostics and management, OpenBlue multiplies energy, cost, and emissions savings.

The OpenBlue suite of solutions and services are a gamechanger in the global effort to decarbonize buildings and improve occupant comfort and wellbeing. With OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings available as a service, Johnson Controls offers tailored solutions and financial packages to help building owners in every industry to accelerate their journeys to net zero.

Johnson Controls believe sustainability is no longer an opt-in for organizations, in fact it is fast becoming a competitive advantage. Sustainable buildings are increasingly sought after by tenants and, investors. Buildings are capturing public attention. Regulations are changing, public expectations changing, and we are remapping communities as the business of real estate evolves to embrace sustainability.

“I am proud Johnson Controls is leading the way on sustainable innovation,” says Hughes, “and I am particularly proud of how OpenBlue solutions and services are transforming buildings to help businesses, communities and governments to reach their net zero goals.”

