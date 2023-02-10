US company Signify Health is building a dynamic hybrid tech team in Galway that is designing cutting-edge solutions to help transform the US healthcare system.

The Galway R&D hub — which will soon move to its permanent home at Bonham Quay in the centre of the city — supports Signify Health’s overall mission of building trusted relationships to make people healthier. The company does this by transforming the home into a health hub through a combination of data, technology and people.

It is building a unified tech platform for value-based care that is improving care and reducing spending by treating patients in lower-cost settings and linking providers’ payments to patient outcomes.

With more than 2,000 employees in the US, Signify Health is dual headquartered in New York City and Dallas, Texas. Galway is the company’s first base outside the US and is the technical hub for research and developing Signify Health’s software platforms.

Some of the Signify Health team based at the firm's Galway R&D hub.

Signify Health is committed to developing an international centre of excellence for innovation from the West of Ireland with the team there providing the tech to solve some of the most challenging problems in healthcare.

Building connections for better care

As part of Signify Health’s overall mission, the company builds connections to hospital electronic health records – millions on a daily basis — via an intelligent software platform used by doctors, nurses and care centres. The software helps define, monitor, mediate and change a patient's care journey, which demands a multi-faceted software design approach, requiring real-time alignments as well as high-tech security measures to deliver and monitor each platform.

The Galway team is critical to developing new technologies and customising complex software to enable platform scaling for non-technical users.

Signify Health works with distributed systems, high throughput microservices, and cloud services using technologies including Java, Golang, Python, Kotlin, ScyllaDB, JavaSript/Typescript, and React. But, Signify employees are developers, engineers, thinkers, and doers. If existing tools aren’t available, they create their own.

“We are looking for people who can provide the skills, talents and imagination that are critical to the development of ground-breaking health-related software platforms,” says Elaine Murphy, VP and Site Lead, Ireland Operations.

“We are building a dynamic, strong and diverse team from a wide variety of backgrounds and have created a supportive atmosphere here in Galway that we believe is essential for us to succeed in our mission of designing cutting-edge technological solutions to some of the U.S. healthcare system’s most difficult and elusive problems.

“We are being careful to create a collaborative energy here in Ireland with a culture that reflects an ethos of adaptability, compassion, accountability and inclusiveness,” says Elaine, who adds that interested candidates should visit the Signify Health Ireland career site at www.signifyhealth.com/ireland.

Building a team and culture where tech thrives

Since its arrival in Ireland last March, Signify Health has been growing its team of people and, during 2023, it will continue this growth with the company planning to employ 125 people by the end of the year.

Operating a hybrid work policy, team members have a choice of working from home or at the state-of-the-art offices at Bonham Quay, an impressive building designed to create a collaborative, sustainable environment and strong enterprise culture and lifestyle.

Firmly established in the West of Ireland, the company provides hybrid working conditions that give flexibility to employees to work in ways that are most effective for them to deliver cutting-edge software.

Software Developer, Amelia Gannon, joined Signify Health in Galway last summer and says she wanted to join the company from the first interview.

She says: “I don’t think I ever had an interview like it before. It was more like a conversation; it was just fun! We had a few laughs, and I remember coming away thinking ‘I would love to get this’ and had no hesitation in accepting. I don’t think I could have picked a better place to work. I can’t imagine working somewhere else.”

Another team member, Dominic McGinley, senior product manager with the data team, says the culture, collaboration and positivity since joining Signify Health has validated his reasons for accepting the role.

“The experience of working here has been such a positive one. The team here in Ireland is fantastic and the overall approach of the company is so supportive. From an intellectual challenge point of view, we are solving complex problems. There are smart people working with the latest and greatest technologies to see how we can drive better health outcomes for a lot of people.”