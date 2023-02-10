Synonymous with quality, scale and leading-edge design, the final piece of the Park Place office development is moving towards completion.

The building is topped out and is on track for full PC (including Cat A works) in May 2023. With One, Two and Three Park Place complete and occupied, Clancourt are well-underway with the “final piece of the jigsaw” in this Dublin city centre campus.

The leading development and investment company have embarked on Four & Five Park Place, two interconnecting HQ office buildings on Harcourt Road, Dublin 2. Four & Five Park Place are two separate HQ office buildings extending to 74,000 sqft and 124,000 sqft respectively. The buildings can interconnect to provide approximately 198,000 sqft. The development benefits from 48 car parking spaces, 38 clubhouse standard showers and 274 bicycle spaces.

Combined, the buildings have an impressive 75m of frontage overlooking Adelaide Road and Harcourt Road, in Dublin’s core CBD. Few if any developments offer the extent of this branding opportunity.

Equally important, the extensive frontage, combined with a typical floor depth of approximately 19m (glazed façade to glazed façade) and 2.83m floor-to-ceiling heights, enhance natural daylight throughout the 21,200 sqft floor plates (typical floor plates extend to approximately 11,500 sqft and 9,600 sqft respectively) which have been designed with maximum flexibility and adaptability.

“In an environment where we are seeing a flight to quality, the floor plates in Four & Five Park Place are ideal. Occupiers are now focused on the quality of their offices and this, coupled with the buildings’ LEED Platinum accreditation, BER of A3 and Life Cycle Carbon analysis exceeding the RIBA 2025 design targets set the benchmark for this scheme,” said joint letting agent Jim O’Reilly, director at Knight Frank.

“Designed by leading Irish Architects BKD, Four & Five Park Place are being developed with the occupier at the forefront of its design”, he added.

Another feature of the newly added buildings is the creation of a new pedestrianised street that intersects the development, opening up an active thoroughfare between Harcourt Road and Upper Hatch Street, where a range of boutique outlets including Pret a Manger, Mortons, Café Nero, Tir Deli, Zambrero and a personal training studio are all available to occupiers and the wider public. The newly created street offers direct access to Iveagh Gardens, where Clancourt, in conjunction with the OPW and the local authority, opened a new entrance directly into the much-coveted gardens, offering one of the finest examples of a natural sanctuary in the city.

The building is designed to specifically address the needs of the modern occupier. For those looking to run or cycle to work, the end-of-trip facilities are exceptional, with showers, lockers and secure bicycle parking, on offer in abundance. For those seeking a more traditional commute, there is also private car parking, the adjacent Harcourt Street Luas Station and an array of Dublin Bus and Dublin Bike services in the immediate vicinity.

With practical completion on track for May 2023, joint agent Deirdre Costello, director at JLL, said: “Four & Five Place ticks all the boxes. At a time when the list of occupiers signing up to meet ESG targets is growing, Park Place sets a new benchmark for sustainability standards within the Dublin office market and ensures occupiers environmental considerations and real estate needs can be met. The buildings offer maximum design flexibility and offers the end user the opportunity to expand in the future. Uniquely, the various buildings within the campus all interconnect, so that expanding occupier’s needs can be met going forward”.

One of Ireland’s most successful office schemes, the Park Place development is home to IDA Ireland, Deloitte, Bank of America, LinkedIn and Dropbox, amongst many others.

Clancourt are on track to deliver the final piece in this city centre campus with a delivery date of May 2023.

For further details on Four & Five Park Place, contact joint letting agents Knight Frank and JLL or visit www.fourandfiveparkplace.ie.