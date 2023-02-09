Climate action in business can help mitigate the economic challenges caused by sustained inflation and the ongoing energy and cost of living crisis. By implementing improved business practices and investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, businesses can reduce their operating costs, increase efficiency and create new opportunities for growth. Climate action also helps to address the issues of energy security, supply diversification and affordability, which are critical for the continued growth and competitiveness of the Irish economy.
Furthermore, government and private sector investing in critical infrastructure such as housing and supporting services like water and energy can also support economic and population growth, as well as attract more investment and talent. Additionally, a proactive approach to climate action aligns with the EU regulations on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and sets a higher standard for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.