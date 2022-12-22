Seasoned holidaymakers have been landing on the picture-perfect shores of Greece for decades, arriving for days of fascinating mythological discovery, cultural explorations and of course, beachside relaxation.

Whether you wish to set off as a family on a luxurious private sailing holiday or are looking for some beachside relaxation at a luxury family resort, the coastlines of Greece vow a fantastic holiday option for all ages. For couples searching for island romance closer to home, Greece always delivers.

A stand-out destination in 2022, Greece’s popularity has continued to rise and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The team at Oroko Travel, Ireland’s only dedicated luxury tailored travel business, are already witnessing a rapidly growing demand for Greece holidays for 2023. With availability filling up fast, it’s important to book early and for the best value, Oroko recommend holidaying in June.

For a little Grecian inspiration, Oroko are rounding up some of their favourite ways to experience luxury holidays to Greece.

Luxury holidays in Halkidiki

Beachside luxury along the shores of Ikos Olivia Halkidiki.

Halkidiki promises pure Mediterranean beach bliss. Picture miles of soft sands dividing the azure waters of the Aegean Sea and verdant coastal greenery. Halkidiki is home to some of the most scenic resorts in Europe, promising unparalleled barefoot luxury. Days are made for lazing on the beach while little ones are kept well entertained at the accoladed kids’ clubs. As a family, embark on exhilarating water sports excursions and cultural explorations, all rounded off with excellent dining and world class service.

Oroko partner with some of the finest family-friendly resorts in Halkidiki including Sani Resort and the family-run Eagles Palace resort. For all-inclusive luxury, Oroko recommend a holiday staying Ikos Olivia or Ikos Oceania, two award-winning properties on the shores of Halkidiki. Ikos properties embrace an “Infinite Lifestyle unique concept”, promising guests unparalleled service, exclusive benefits and complimentary experiences including a local drive adventure, kids’ club activities and exceptional dining curated by Michelin-starred chefs.

Saronic Islands sailing holidays

Sailing the Saronic Islands in Greece.

The Saronic Islands are a collection of paradisal Greek islands, lined with tranquil beaches, sleepy fishing villages and buzzing harbours. Lesser explored than the Cyclades, they make for a fantastic route on a private sailing holiday. Begin in Athens, staying in an Oroko partner property and filling your days with ancient exploration. Then, board your private yacht or catamaran and set sail for a seven-day cruise, accompanied by your own personal hostess and skipper.

Experienced in tailoring luxury sailing holidays, Oroko suggest stop offs in Aegina, Poros, Hydra and Spetses, before returning to ancient Athens. Private sailing holidays attract those seeking luxury, tranquillity and a little adventure. With the route being entirely up to you, relish in unlimited freedom, spending your days anchored at secluded coves, touring ancient landmarks and strolling both quiet villages and bustling towns, always returning to the comfort and privacy of your luxury yacht.

Ancient Athens and beach bliss along the Costa Navarino

Dramatic views on Costa Navarino along the Peloponnese Peninsula.

Set along the idyllic Peloponnese Peninsula, the Costa Navarino promises unbridled beach bliss. The region is highly regarded for its enviable coastline, dotted with sheltered bays and quaint villages. Oroko recommend combining Athens and the Costa Navarino on a luxury holiday, starting in the captivating capital city and exploring its fascinating landmarks, like the Acropolis. After two or three days in Athens, embark on a scenic private transfer along the coast for days of sunshine along the unbeatable Costa Navarino.

The Westin, Costa Navarino, an Oroko partner property, is ideal for families, home to everything from PADI-certified dive centres to award-winning kids’ clubs. Mary Masterson, Oroko Travel Specialist, is a big fan of the Costa Navarino, planning to return again in 2023: “I’m excited to return to Costa Navarino with my family this summer. It’s the most wonderful destination for children, there is plenty to keep them active like water sports and hiking.” The neighbouring sister hotel, The Romanos, a Luxury Resort Collection, is the best choice for couples, offering a fantastic spa, romantic dining and two golf courses.

Family holiday to Crete

The beauty of Crete's landscape is matched with fascinating insights into its ancient civilisations.

Luxury holidays to Crete allow you to witness the birthplace of Europe’s earliest civilisations. It makes for an incredible holiday destination for families looking to combine the luxuries of a beachfront resort with ancient explorations. Oroko partner resorts, Domes Zeen and Domes of Elounda, promise a wealth of activities for kids to enjoy while parents unwind.

Aisling O’Carroll, Sales Manager at Oroko, recommends setting off on a self-drive holiday that starts in Chania and finishes in Elounda. With so much to explore, a pre-arranged rental car allows you to plan your days at your leisure and embark on your own discoveries of the sites that are of most interest to you, whether it be the pink sands of Elafonisi Beach or the labyrinth ruins of Knossos Palace.

Island hopping in Athens, Mykonos and Santorini

Santorini island promises sensational views, and even better sunsets.

Luxury island hopping in the Cyclades introduces you to some of the world’s most beloved islands. Iconic vistas of white-washed buildings climbing steeply rising cliffs and glamorous cobblestoned marinas are at every turn, alongside picturesque bays, upscale eateries and an energetic nightlife. Perfect for a romance-filled holiday, stay in an Oroko partner property, explore archaeological ruins and spend afternoons in trendy beach clubs. Depending on your party type, your dedicated Travel Specialist will recommend and reserve the best day tours and eateries based on your needs and preferences.

