In today’s modern world, the far corners of the earth are becoming more accessible. Many of us have familiarised ourselves with the world’s wonders through the outstanding wildlife productions of the BBC, most notably the incredible work of Sir David Attenborough. Yet, our natural world continues to remain a beautiful mystery, safekeeping the ruins of ancient civilisations and playing host to wildlife phenomena that few get to witness.

So, get ready, as OROKO share their top luxury adventure holidays for 2023.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is an incomparable wildlife destination, boasting 4% of the world’s wildlife species. Less than two-thirds the size of Ireland and divided in two by forested mountains and volcanoes, it is one of the most biodiverse and exciting countries on the planet. The birthplace of eco-tourism, it offers an excellent option for those in search of responsible travel.

Views from Lapo Rios Lodge in Costa Rica.

On a Costa Rican adventure, stay in ultra-remote lodges planted in the midst of the teeming jungle, allowing you to discover the wildlife that call the tall canopies and tropical forest floor their home. Travel further to meet the indigenous Cabécar families living deep in the mountains of Talamanca or set out under the cover of darkness to witness the endangered hawksbill turtles lay their eggs in Tortuguero National Park.

South Africa

From the tropical island of Zanzibar to the wild savannah plains of Kenya, Africa is magnificent in its extremes. For a first-time African safari, OROKO recommend South Africa. Brendan Breen, Managing Director at OROKO says, “South Africa is a place where you can experience so many types of holidays all in one. From culture in Cape Town to wining and dining in Franschhoek, whale watching in Hermanus to safaris in Kruger National Park, it is one of the most rewarding holiday destinations in the world.”

Buffalo in Motswari Private Game Reserve, South Africa.

OROKO have explored South Africa on countless occasions and know its terrain like the back of their hands. For first-time safaris, OROKO recommend combining Cape Town, Franschhoek and Kruger National Park. It allows you to embark on cultural tours of Table Mountain and Cape Point, visit the celebrated wineries and restaurants of the Winelands, and of course, experience a sensational safari. Stay in a OROKO partner lodge in a private game reserve of the national park. Set out on dawn and dusk game drives, guided bush walks, and community visits.

Ecuador & The Galapagos

With more biodiversity per square kilometre than any other nation in the world, Ecuador is far more than the gateway to Galapagos. From dense tropical rainforest to towering mountain ranges coated in snow, Ecuador is essentially a continent in miniature form. OROKO recommend combining the Galapagos Islands with Quito, Cotopaxi National Park and the mighty Amazon Rainforest.

Marine Iguana in The Galapagos, Ecuador.

Start in Quito and embark on cultural excursions and a guided trek to the snow-capped summits of Cotopaxi National Park. From Quito, fly to the depths of the Amazon Rainforest, staying in a luxury eco-lodge set in the heart of Ecuador’s Amazon Basin. Visit colourful parrot clay licks, embark on a night safari in search of caiman and venture along forest trails, looking out for the magnificent wildlife which reside within the forest canopy.

Then, it is time to set off to the Galapagos Islands, a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts. Made up of 13 major islands, five medium islands and 215 islets, the archipelago is one of the most unique wildlife destinations in the world. On a luxury Galapagos holiday with OROKO, experience an adventure holiday like no other as you get the chance to swim among sharks and stroll alongside blue-footed boobies, giant tortoises and sea lions. While best suited to a cruise-based discovery, the volcanic archipelago can also be explored on a land-based adventure, ideal for families.

Antarctica

No place left on Earth presents such a once-in-a-lifetime experience and dramatic beauty as Antarctica. Leave civilisation behind as you discover one of the world’s last wildernesses, a land sculpted by ice and engulfed in frozen silence. Antarctica has forever enchanted explorers, a mystifying destination where wildlife somehow prospers in some of the harshest conditions known to man.

Gentoo Penguins in Antarctica.

On luxury holidays in Antarctica, the ultimate and only way to truly discover its frozen wildernesses is on a luxury cruise. The most classic route features pre and post-cruise experiences in Argentina. Start in the cosmopolitan capital of Buenos Aires before setting out into the wilderness of Tierra del Fuego. Then, it is time to step aboard your luxury cruise as you start your wilderness journey, following in the footsteps of fearless polar explorers. Cruise the legendary seascapes of the last continent and embark on unforgettable wildlife excursions, witnessing orca, leopard seals, penguin colonies and mighty albatross. Return to the shores of Argentina and set out for Cordoba, spending time in a contemporary estancia set amid the peaceful Winelands.

A difficult destination to navigate, OROKO will be with you every step of the way, providing you with expert knowledge and assurance through the most unexplored lands on earth. OROKO local representatives and 24/7 support ensures your luxury Antarctica holiday is seamless from start to finish, filled with incredible memories at every turn.

Peru

The varied landscapes of Peru are home to some of the most spectacular ancient structures and artworks tucked within the towering peaks of the Peruvian Andes. On a tailored luxury holiday with OROKO, journey back in time to the mysteries of Peru, discovering the triumphs of the Incan empire and the beauty of the ancient cities. Start with a cultural exploration of Lima before exploring the depths of the Amazon Rainforest. Staying in an OROKO partner lodge, embark on unique excursions deep within the Amazon including twilight river cruises, explorations at nightfall and guided walks through the clay licks.

Moray Ruins near Cusco, Peru.

From the rainforest back to civilisation, depart for Cusco, the perfect base for what’s to come. The sensational masterpiece that is Macchu Picchu, the incredible Maras Salt Flats and impressive Moray await. After witnessing the triumphs of the Incan empire, set out for the birthplace of the Incas, staying on the shores of Lake Titicaca. Explore the floating islands and meet the locals, learning about traditional island life. Before your holiday comes to an end, spend time in the countryside of Colca Canyon and the ancient city of Arequipa, beautifully framed by three volcanoes.

