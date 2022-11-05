Dreaming of sitting behind the wheel of a brand-new Volkswagen, available with a deal to suit any budget?

Call into The Blackwater Motors 231 Volkswagen Open Week, from Saturday, November 5, through to Saturday, November 12.

Make that dream a reality by calling into The Blackwater Motors 231 Volkswagen Open Week, taking place from Saturday, November 5, through to Saturday, November 12, with a stunning range of choices across their showrooms in Cork, Fermoy and Skibbereen.

There are great offers on the Polo, Golf, T-Roc, T-Cross, Tiago and Tiguan models, with low rate finance and service plans from €18.99 per month with all models available for January delivery.

The T-Roc, on view at Blackwater Motors outlets across Cork city and county.

Discover the electric range from Volkswagen, Ireland’s all-time battery electric vehicle leader and their ID. Range, the ID.3, ID.4 & ID.5 231 offers available on the electric models include finance rate starting from 3.9%, Service Packs starting from €8 per month and SEAI grants to up €5,000 on the ID.3 and ID.4.

Blackwater Motors Volkswagen, who are open over 30 years are the largest Volkswagen dealer in Cork, with four locations in Fermoy, Forge Hill, Skibbereen, and the newly opened dedicated Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Van Centre in Sarsfield Road, Wilton.

To find out more on the 231 New Car Offers, browse the Blackwater Motors Volkswagen website here: ww.blackwatermotors.ie