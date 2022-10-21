Enjoy a slice of paradise on a luxury winter sun holiday, the perfect recipe for relaxation before or after the busy festive period. For those who dream of leaving behind the cold winter months, Oroko Travel is sharing some of the top winter sun holiday destinations. From Mauritius to Tenerife, these locations stay warm throughout the year and promise a healthy dose of vitamin D, the ultimate antidote to winter’s chill.

Leave planning in the hands of the experts. Keep reading to discover the top five destinations to consider for your next winter sun holiday. When you’re ready to book, let Oroko whisk you away to a sunshine paradise filled with luxury, relaxation and indulgence.

Tenerife

Bahia del Duque, an Oroko partner resort in Tenerife.

Stay closer to home and escape to the Spanish island of Tenerife, where year-round sunshine and beachside luxury have made it a go-to destination for those in search of sun outside the summer months. Inspiringly beautiful, it is characterised by volcanic sands, the untamed Atlantic and rocky heartlands.

Oroko has partnerships with the leading hotels on the island and will suggest the best accommodation depending on your party type. Couples can blissfully spend days relaxing poolside with refreshing cocktails and sea views before escaping to the luxury spa for rejuvenating treatments ahead of an evening of outstanding dining. Families will make everlasting memories on the beaches of the Atlantic and on exciting excursions, whether it be ascending the dramatic Mount Teide volcano or jet skiing along the Costa Adeje.

Maldives

The luxurious overwater villas of Anantara Kihavah, an Oroko partner resort

The Indian Ocean is the ultimate paradise island destination, conjuring images of turquoise water, overwater villas and powder-white sandy beaches. A nation of islands with unrivalled luxury, world-class resorts sit atop atolls that boast a magnificent underwater world. As the only Irish travel company with exclusive access to family resorts such as Niyama Private Islands Resort and Anantara Dhigu, Oroko promises outstanding value and expertise.

Though it is renowned as a honeymoon destination, a Maldives holiday is not just about luxury seclusion. Aisling O’Carroll, sales manager at Oroko, says, “This year, we are planning luxury Maldives holidays for couples who have honeymooned with us in the past, only to return again with their young families.”

Thanks to its incredible marine life, family-focused resorts and tranquil ocean, the Maldives is becoming a top contender for families with little ones, as well as for multigenerational escapes — a holiday trend that is on the rise as of late.

Lanzarote

Continuously earning a top spot for year-round heat, Lanzarote offers a fool-proof sun holiday. Brendan Breen, managing director at Oroko Travel, says it’s trending for festive holiday escapes. “Over the years, we have received marvellous feedback from our customers who holidayed to Lanzarote with us. An excellent option for Christmas and the New Year, we can arrange New Year’s Eve Gala dinners, sensational land and sea adventures, and, of course, the sunny coastline will provide utmost relaxation.”

A European island of singularity, Lanzarote’s unique landscape has been shaped by thousands of years of volcanic activity. Marvel at the otherworldly terrain, defined by 300 volcanic cones, palm-filled valleys and blackened lava fields. An ideal destination for adventurous families, it is best explored on outdoor excursions such as hiking, cycling and diving.

Dubai

Dubai continues to be one of the most popular sun destinations in the Irish market, and for good reason. A city towering over the deserts of the United Arab Emirates, it is futuristic in its design. Soaring skyscrapers, an artificial palm-shaped archipelago and ultramodern luxury hotels live in harmony with the ancient desert lands and Bedouin culture.

Adventure is found in abundance and experiences include dune buggying, world-class sports events and desert safaris. For beachside luxury, stay in Oroko partner hotels such as Atlantis, The Palm for families, and Mandarin Oriental Dubai for couples. Ideally situated, Dubai is also perfectly suited to a multi-destination holiday. Pair Dubai’s futuristic city with destinations like Oman, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Mauritius

Private dining at Le Saint Geran in Mauritius

Mauritius promises barefoot beach luxury, both for those seeking secluded romance and for families looking for a slice of tropical island perfection. As there is minimal jetlag and with a time difference of just three hours, families can holiday without the hassle.

Mary Masterson, Indian Ocean specialist at Oroko, says Mauritius is one of her most-recommended winter sun destinations for those in search of marine adventures. “Water-sport enthusiasts will be in their element on luxury holidays to Mauritius. Whether water-skiing, kitesurfing, paddle-boarding or kayaking, there are activities for serenity seekers and adventurers alike.”

Home to a myriad of marine life including dolphins, clownfish and hawksbill turtles, the captivating ocean life promises exhilarating snorkelling and scuba diving expeditions too.

This island is another destination perfectly suited to multi-destination holidays, with South Africa and Mauritius being a favourite among honeymooners. It offers the chance to experience an exhilarating safari, followed by relaxation on the pristine beaches of Mauritius.

