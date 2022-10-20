A good start is half the battle won as they say, and when working towards a perfect makeup look, this couldn't be more true.

That strong start, however, needs to be implemented long before you've picked up any brushes or makeup.

The key to achieving a flawless makeup look is a good skincare routine, advises Clarins' Orlaith Shore.

You must cleanse, tone and hydrate your skin before you start, these are all essential steps. Orlaith started by cleansing and toning the skin, then applied a thin layer of Beauty Flash Peel to exfoliate and boost skin regeneration, restoring radiance and suppleness.

Next step was to apply Double Serum, a unique double formula that combines 21 potent plant extracts to boost the skin’s five vital functions and hydrate the skin. This was followed by the iconic Beauty Flash Balm which was used as a primer under foundation. These steps ensure the skin is the perfect canvas to start make up application.

Clarins Double Serum.

"For the ieStyle look, foundation application is very light and only in the areas that need it," Orlaith explains. "I love Skin Illusion foundation to achieve that glowy, light and radiant look. I used a concealer to highlight, open and brighten the eye area. This was applied to the inner corners of the eye and also to under the eye area, to conceal any dark areas or discolouration.

Skin Illusion foundation gives a glowy, light and radiant look.

"I used a cream blush applied on the apples of the cheeks for a natural glow. Using a large, fluffy brush I applied a dusting of bronzer across the face for a sunkissed look and highlighting where the natural sunlight hits your face, the same bronzer was used for a wash of colour over the eyes.

Supra Volume Mascara is Orlaith's go-to.

"Open your eyes by applying a lengthening and curl mascara to your lashes, I used the Supra Volume Mascara. The final look was achieved with a pop of colour using the Water Lip Stain and finished with Lip Comfort Oil."

Top Tips from Orlaith:

A good skincare routine is essential and key to a flawless, radiant make up look.

Invest in products that are multifunctional eg lip products that can be used on your cheeks to add a flush of colour.

Avoid covering the entire area under your eye with concealer, just apply on the inner corners of your eye and on the outside to conceal dark areas, avoid placing a heavy concealer directly under the eye, as it will crease and settle into fine lines.

