With a wide range of courses on offer, and flexibility in terms of how they are delivered, Munster Technological University is a university that supports all learners in achieving their lifelong learning goals. The multi-campus technological university, spread across six campuses in both Cork and Kerry, has an extensive and impressive regional footprint and a student body of 18,000.

A huge range of courses

Offering hundreds of courses, ranging from apprenticeships and degrees to Masters and PhDs, MTU has something for everyone, according to the University’s President, Professor Maggie Cusack.

Speaking to The Irish Examiner, Professor Cusack explained that, with the wide range of courses on offer at MTU in addition to the flexible learning options that it provides (including part-time and online learning), the University caters for people of all ages, backgrounds and lifestyles.

“I think that, with our flexible modes of delivery, we’re really allowing the learner to continue with their lifelong learning journey whatever their work or life circumstances may be,” she said. “We think it’s really important to have those varied learning platforms to ensure the continuity of learning for our learners.”

In-person and online options

MTU offers full-time, part-time and evening courses. The University also offers online learning opportunities, ensuring that students are in control of their own learning in terms of both how and when they engage.

Pictured are the Class of 2022 graduating last May in MTU's Kerry Campus.

MTU also supports Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), a process through which individuals can gain exemptions for modules in areas in which they have already achieved the relevant learning outcomes through, for example, participation in other courses or on-the-job learning.

Free and subsidised courses

In addition to its regular schedule of courses, MTU provides opportunities through the Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiative places. These are government-funded initiatives offering free and heavily subsidised courses at certificate, degree and Masters level, which lead to qualifications in areas where there are employment opportunities in the economy. These areas include ICT, engineering, green skills, manufacturing and construction and many others.

Options for entrepreneurs

For would-be entrepreneurs, a range of opportunities will become available in MTU over the coming months. For those who are interested in becoming self-employed, either through desire for a significant shift in career or through necessity, MTU offers a number of very relevant programmes which provide participants with the skills to succeed and, in some cases, access to finance to support their development journeys.

Contact details

While many of MTU’s part-time courses are now closed for enrolment, additional places have been made available where feasible. Therefore, interested applicants should make contact with MTU through www.mtu.ie/part-time.

Alternatively, visit www.springboardcourses.ie/ to check for late availability.

For those interested in the entrepreneurship route, enquiries may be submitted to info@rubiconcentre.ie or visit www.creancentre.com.