Tell us about HaloCare and what products and services you offer.

HaloCare is a solution, focused on care in the community for senior care, those who wish to remain living independently in their own homes, those who need extra support, and those living with a chronic illness.

Our community-based model of care compliments traditional integrated care methods and functions as a safe, effective pathway for supported care at home. Through supportive technology that works discretely in the background, our clients have complete peace of mind. Should an emergency occur, real-time information is sent to our 24/7 Care Hub, where trained specialists react, respond and reassure.

Who would benefit most from using the HaloCare solutions in their home and can it support all medical issues/needs?

HaloCare is a bespoke service; it is not a “one size fits all” solution. It is designed to help anyone who needs support at home. Whether that’s someone on an ageing journey, someone with a long-term illness, or someone who’s been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, HaloCare is tailored to fit the need of the person.

What are the key benefits of using the HaloCare services?

Independence, dignity and autonomy is at the heart of HaloCare. The service provides people with the ability to live independently at home through three pillars: Safety, Social & Wellness, and Clinical.

The holistic HaloCare solution remotely supports both the personal safety of the client and the environmental safety of their home. From fall sensing to motion detection to wander alarms, and environmental alerts such as flood, temperature and gas, with our 24/7 support HaloCare can respond and reassure should something unexpected happen such as a medical emergency.

Committed to proactively supporting our clients to live healthier, longer and more connected lives at home, HaloCare offer a suite of wellness solutions, from baseline assessments to prompting with hydration, nutrition and physical exercise reminders along with a HaloPad age friendly tablet, where clients can connect with their loved ones and the HaloCare Care Specialists.

HaloCare supports our clients with smart devices that collate personal clinical data such as blood sugar, body temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, respiration, weight, lung capacity and medication adherence. This clinician-led service is tailored to the needs of each individual client.

The combination of these three pillars allows HaloCare to provide a holistic service that offers peace-of-mind while truly putting the patient at the centre of everything that we do. HaloCare allows clients to continue living their lives while offering peace of mind to their loved ones.

Social Isolation has been a key factor for the HaloCare target audience. In what ways is your technology changing this?

The HaloPad tablet allows for video calls, photo sharing and chats with loved ones in a simple and easily accessible manner. The HaloPad also contains personalised content based on the individual interests and hobbies of the client. Our HaloPad can be preprogrammed to be condition-specific and provides access to telecare communications capabilities such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and GP consultations. The companion app for the primary caregivers provides alerts and updates on their loved ones care plan.

If someone wants to avail of a HaloCare solution, how is this installed in their home?

The HaloCare solution is designed for seamless installation by our team of trained technicians, always mindful of maintaining the aesthetics of a client’s home. HaloCare works with discrete, contactless technologies so our clients can go about their everyday life. The HaloCare system works in the background to detect anything out of the ordinary.

Can someone who is not tech-minded still use the technology?

HaloCare does not require the client to have any technical abilities. It is built to fit seemlessly into the lives of the people we support. It works in the background to allow people to go about their lives and activities, safe in the knowledge that HaloCare is there should they need support.

As the technology relies on internet connection, what happens if the broadband goes down or there are internet issues?

The HaloCare devices work from an internal sim card if the broadband signal is poor or there is no wifi. In instances of power outages the devices have a battery backup, which means electrical failures are not an issue.

How is an individual’s privacy protected with the installation on HaloCare technology in a home?

HaloCare’s intelligent devices work through motion sensors. This means there is no need for cameras in the home, which allows the client to always maintain their dignity and privacy.

How do you see HaloCare evolving in the Irish market over the next five to 10 years?

Global reports suggest people are living longer despite the rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes and COPD. HaloCare’s mission is to empower clients to take control of their healthcare delivery and make smarter choices regarding their healthcare management. This enables providers to quickly adopt remote patient monitoring and hospital at home models of care, ultimately wrapping clinical services around the needs of the patient.

Utilising state-of-the-art technology and multidisciplinary clinical teams, HaloCare can provide a world class service. This disruptive approach is a real leverage for change that will reshape the healthcare industry. The HaloCare vision is to reimagine the future of healthcare not just in Ireland but across the globe.

To find out more, see https://halocaregroup.com/.