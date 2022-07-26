Reflecting the opportunities and challenges facing Ireland’s energy future, ESB recently announced that it is recruiting more than 1,000 people over the next three years to support the delivery of net zero carbon emissions by 2040, as set out in its recently launched strategy.

The digitisation of the energy sector and significant investment in renewables such as offshore wind, solar and hydrogen is leading to new, exciting roles within the organisation that powered Ireland for the past 95 years. These roles include offshore wind operators, hydrology scientists, geotechnical, AI and cyber specialists.

This will further cement ESB’s commitment to investing in a pipeline of talent to complement its growing trainee, apprentice and graduate programmes in non-craft areas such as IT, finance and recruitment. ESB will also significantly increase its number of qualified network technicians. as well as continue the award-winning ESB Networks apprenticeship programme.

“Each one of our business areas and colleagues across ESB – from engineering, IT, HR, network technicians and customer services – is critical to the delivery of the infrastructure, services and customer-focused solutions required to achieve net zero,” explains Sinead Kilkelly, executive director, People and Organisation at ESB. “From bringing energy to every community in the country to rolling out the latest EV infrastructure and retrofitting solutions, there is a strong sense of purpose across our organisation to work together to tackle climate change.”

Kilkelly recently joined ESB as she was attracted by the company’s ambition to deliver real change for the people and communities it serves.

There has always been a place at ESB for progressive thinkers who are committed to making a difference. As part of its benefits package, ESB offers a competitive salary, flexible ways of working, pension plan and a range of wellbeing services to look after the physical and mental health of their employees.

“We are committed to creating that flexibility and know that it ultimately leads to a more fulfilled workforce, particularly when combined with our net zero ambition,” explains Kilkelly. “Every day, we are seeing the benefits of encouraging this with greater retention levels but more importantly a fulfilled workforce.”

Driven by the company’s sense of purpose to serve communities, employees volunteer and help inspire the next generation by participating in initiatives such as ESB Science Blast and educational programmes in schools countrywide.

Working with ESB means you are part of a proudly diverse and inclusive environment where innovation, creativity and collaboration are celebrated. ESB continues to focus on workplace gender diversity by supporting programmes that encourage greater female participation in STEM-focused roles and the organisation recently celebrated Pride with all its employees. To attract the best talent, ESB actively works with organisations such as AHEAD and As I Am to encourage a diverse range of employees to join them on their net zero journey.

ESB employs approximately 8,000 people across its diverse range of businesses, with many coming through their graduate development and apprentice programmes that offer careers with a difference.

“We are wholly committed to supporting people on their career journey, whether it’s their first role or wanting to embrace something new later in their career. We believe that on-the-job learning never ends and by offering a range of training and education programmes, mentoring and support to pursue professional qualifications, people can thrive at ESB,” says Kilkelly.

Profile: Liam Murphy, project director, ESB Offshore Wind Development Team

My role involves working with our technical team to identify and design sites for offshore wind development. This includes completing environmental surveys and engineering studies. We want to give all parties the opportunity to shape our projects, so stakeholder engagement is a key part of my role. I meet regularly with a range of people from government officials, fishing industry representatives, community groups and local authorities.

What skillsets and qualifications are required for offshore wind opportunities?

Electrical, mechanical and civil engineering qualifications are central within the offshore wind industry. In addition, project teams feature expertise in environmental science, planning, ecology, law, health and safety and project management. Given the scale of investment required for offshore wind, the commercial aspect is really important, so we have people from accounting and economic backgrounds. Teamwork, communications and problem-solving capabilities are also called upon every day.

Why should interested people in this area consider ESB?

I work with a great team of motivated people who are experts in their respective fields. Everyone has a passion for renewable energy and while we work hard, there is always a friendly atmosphere. For me, the support and commitment I receive from my colleagues set ESB apart as a place to work. ESB has an ambitious target to increase our renewable generation portfolio to 5GW by 2030 and offshore wind will comprise about half of that figure. The challenge associated with that has created a real motivation across the organisation.