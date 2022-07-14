Handsome, classic, and human-by-design — the renaissance of minimalist, slender framed internal screens and sliding doors remain the biggest story in commercial fit-outs today. Introduced by Francis Henry Crittall in the late 19th century, these types have retained a following with designers and architects for centuries, and the look went on to grace landmark builds from Art Deco to the new Industrial flavour of the early 2000s.

Glass partitioning, can reduce sound transmission, while subtly delineating and enhancing space. The transparency of quality framed glass partition can conjure hundreds of potential configurations. It divides and yet reveals, encouraging productivity and essential communication between colleagues and clients. It’s generous, uniform grid is crisp, lean and un-fussed for the home or delivering unique and inspiring work-spaces.

Michael Finn Jnr. is Director of North Side Glass Company Ltd. (NSG), and works day-to-day as Operations Manager for clients on the concept to completion of their requirements. A 100% Irish owned, family firm, NSG are celebrated for their high-profile corporate projects. The company is a commercially focused supplier, working largely in the Munster region, providing and installing a wide range of highly specialist glass and mirror products.

Many of us will have actually gazed through, or run their hands over NSGs silken, beautifully engineered products in public settings. The firm supply (among other things) — antique and regular mirror glass, fire-rated glass, laminated safety-glass, ballistic and high-impact resistant glass (including the glass in the big cat enclosures and the giraffe viewing stand in Fota Wildlife Park) curved glass, shop front glass, and specialist glass for containment and isolation units for the pharmaceutical sector.

The supply and installation of slim-line metal frames by NSG began with minimalist, glazed screens for the landmark retail outlets of Harvey Norman stores in Dublin and Belfast. NSG have now launched Brooklyn aluminium framed partitions and doors, that maximise the glazing ratio of the partitions. The response by their clients has been instant and illuminating. Michael explains what these handsome elements offer in terms of look, finish and that vital sense of social connectedness.

“Glazed partitions contribute to a sense of space and openness in workplace settings. Because of these material qualities, solicitors and financial services often vouch for glass walls where they obviously have to have privacy, but also want that essential feel of surrounding, team support. In terms of look, the Brooklyn window, with its slender metal frames, is distinctively modern, without being too intrusive. It has that New York loft feel.”

Michael continues, “When interior designers use white glass for its additional translucency, it also brings to mind classical Japanese type privacy screens (Shoji). As partitions and doors, slender framing contributes to the character of a room, without visually dominating the space. This is why it is proving so popular with our designers and end-users at the moment.”

Brooklyn is ideal as a leading element of a complete internal fit as offered by the team at NSG. The firm handles the majority of hands-on installation, and collaborate with other expert installers such as 2020 Windows when the project calls for jumbo sized external glazing at height. Installed to a high specification in design and quality, the results sparkle with an easy presence and corporate class. In an office setting, larger full walls of glass composed with the NSG Brooklyn partition system, offer a stunning, architectural focal point, with the calming, aesthetic stature for which these architectural forms are universally famed. With its pared back purity, the concept will suit the interior of just about any kind of building or premises.

Despite a busy calendar in the commercial sector, NSG works with valued domestic clients year round in supply-and-fit, or supply-only for their product line. In home settings the ascent of metal framed panels for zoned off, broken-plan arrangements started three to four years ago. Refining and composing interior view, the look is strongly trending for AW 2022 in new-builds and renovations, refreshing failed, open-plan room-scapes. NSG Brooklyn partitions and doors allow light to penetrate and distil deeper into the building than an opaque, solid door.

With its trusted, precision-engineered metal and lightweight aesthetic, glazed partitions and doors allow for additional, accessible rooms, layering down new architectural character without any interruption of light and flow. Michael adds, “Working with homeowners and to the requirements of designers and architects, we provide complete internal fit-outs for buildings and homes which includes everything from antique hallway mirrors to glass balcony barriers in conjunction with the design team on a project”.

Since launching their Brooklyn Partition, NSG have seen an immediate and continuing demand for — doors and screens for ensuites, pantries, dressing-rooms, dividing elements for downstairs rooms, and matching accessorizing in a variety of vintage style mirrors. Their systems are un-fussed, with fixed panels and sliders shared out in an infinite variety of clear, chic configurations. The slim profile frames have the unique ability to trace out elegant, portrait sections of the views and rooms beyond.

Black powder-coated framing is favoured for its neutral, calming presence, and Michael adds, “There is an anodised aluminium and brushed nickel choice in our available range, but they don’t offer the immediate, visual impact of classic matte-black.”

“We work with a lot of architects and designers” Michael continues. “Early on we recognised a trend in slim-line black frames in shower screens and room dividers emerging. There’s also been a marked pivot back to Georgian type external windows. The return to these 18th century forms, and classic screens embody both iconic styles very effectively for our commercial and domestic clients. I’ve noticed that a lot of builders are now ordering this genre of room dividers from us for their own homes, which is a welcome vote of confidence in the system.”

For more information, and to view an example of the new Brooklyn range of partitions and doors from NSG, contact:

Northside Glass Company Ltd., Westlink Business Park, Old Mallow Road, Cork, T23 RF24.

Tel: 021 4304244/Email: sales@nsg.ie/Web: www.nsg.ie