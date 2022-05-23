The Irish Examiner invites its readers to enjoy the insights into Ireland's natural habitats contained in 'Getting To Grips With Biodiversity', the thought-provoking, beautifully illustrated complimentary publication — accessible here.

This is the latest in a series of e-magazines produced each year by the Irish Examiner in partnership with the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

Where previous publications have sought to raise awareness, inviting people to learn about topics such as the vital role played by bees in nature and the value of 'rewilding' your back garden, this latest booklet seeks to take readers on a step and become more actively engaged in protecting the natural world.

The booklet's title, 'Getting To Grips With Biodiversity', reflects the desire of our readers to take their interest forward to active engagement.

CLICK HERE for our 32-page 'Getting To Grips With Biodiversity' booklet.

We would like to thank our partners at the National Biodiversity Data Centre for their dedication and expertise in curating the content in this publication.

We hope that you enjoy the insights this booklet offers into Ireland's habitats, hedgerows, wetlands, farmlands, parks and woodlands, as well as information on how members of the public can sign up to become a 'Citizen Scientist', logging key data, thereby helping to track the nation's progress in protecting our natural environment.