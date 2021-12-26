The Jameson International Graduate Programme was established in 1991 and has been successfully recruiting and training graduates for 30 years.

The programme offers graduates from all backgrounds a unique opportunity to kickstart a global career in marketing.

Sinéad D’Arcy, Head of Jameson International Graduate Programme said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate 30 successful years of the Jameson International Graduate Programme this year. At Irish Distillers, we have a history of supporting, nurturing and mentoring young talent. In 1991 we placed our first graduate in Milan with the ultimate goal of bringing the taste of Irish whiskey to new consumers, and this year graduates will be placed in over 35 markets across the world.”

Graduates are provided with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape their own experience as part of the programme, enabling them to hone and develop the skills required to progress their career, while contributing to the global Irish whiskey success story.

“The Jameson International Graduate Programme is a truly unique programme that understands the importance of supporting graduates’ personal and professional growth as they look to build their careers. Always adapting and evolving to meet the needs and expectations of graduates has been the key to the success of the programme.

“This year is very special for us as we reflect on what the programme has achieved over the past 30 years, and we recognise the consistent characteristics of our Brand Ambassadors; creative, innovative, self-starters with an entrepreneurial mindset. We call this ‘Serious Character’.”

The programme accepts applicants from all disciplines, and the four-week induction programme covers all bases, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to hit the ground running.

In addition, the programme provides a competitive benefits package, mentorship via a global support network and a multi-award-winning development programme.

Successful graduates will have the opportunity to work with Jameson in one of over 35 international markets becoming part of a global community through the Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard network, developing future leaders and future-proofing the talent pipeline for the broader FMCG industry.

Over the past 30 years Jameson Brand Ambassadors have played a critical role in the growth of Irish whiskey on the world stage and many have remained within the wider network, with some having gone on to hold leadership positions within Irish Distillers domestically and Pernod Ricard globally The 2022/23 Jameson International Graduate Programme is now open applications, visit jamesongraduateprogramme.com for more information.

www.jamesongraduateprogramme.com