A half-century of sustained growth

That old phrase — ‘from acorns to mighty oaks’ — bears more than a little relevance in the growth of Carbery Group over the last half-century.

Operating since 1968 as a joint venture between four West Cork creameries, it has since established itself across global market-leading positions in dairy, ingredients and flavours.

Employing over 800 people, the group operates 10 manufacturing facilities worldwide, including the UK, Italy, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, in addition to four locations within the USA. Having taken over the role of CEO in 2018, Jason Hawkins outlines his progress so far to Eileen Healy, partner in Deloitte’s Risk Advisory practice.

Eileen Healy, partner in Deloitte’s Risk Advisory practice, who asked Carbery Group's Jason Hawkins about how his experience working in the USA translated into ‘making an impact that matters’ on taking the helm at Carbery Group.

“Given the fact that I’m originally from Tralee and that Kerry Co-Op was established the year I was born, you could certainly say that a career in the agribusiness sector was always an option,” said Jason Hawkins.

Having joined Kerry Group as a graduate accountant in 1999, Jason spent much of his early career in the US, holding a number of leadership positions, and having responsibility for strategy development and growth in the region.

“Living in a number of different places across the US definitely provided me with significant and very worthwhile experience early in my career,” he said.

Jason’s next career move was Chief Operating Officer with the Kansas-based global dairy co-operative, Dairy Farmers of America, with responsibility for the organisation’s global ingredients business.

“I never went looking for the role of CEO, but rather was keen to work for a company where I believed I could learn and make a difference. When I was contacted regarding my possible interest in Carbery Group, it definitely ticked boxes as the kind of organisation I wanted to be part of.”

Wearing a global hat and keeping people first

Drawing on her 25 years’ experience of advising clients and in doing so being led by Deloitte’s own purpose of “making an impact that matters” to their clients, their people, our communities, and our planet, Eileen asked Jason about how his overseas experience translated into ‘making an impact that matters’ on taking the helm at Carbery Group.

“You learn that cultures are different depending on where you’re located, and will frequently require a different style of management and communication — and often the discovery that good things come from different cultural perspectives," he said.

"I’ve found that diversity of backgrounds and perspectives will always bring a richness in how you think about business and your people. Though I am an executive in an Irish company, because my US experience was global in nature, I continue to wear that global hat, which I believe benefits the job that I do here.”

Taking the reins of Carbery Group shortly before Brexit and Covid-19 became twin realities on the global horizon, Jason’s unique style of leadership was tested early as the normal world was eclipsed with an unexpected ‘black swan’ event.

“Certainly, within my leadership style, an emphasis on communication is absolutely key — especially in times of crisis. Uncertainty is your enemy and listening to people and understanding their anxieties is part of that communication. That extends from the farmers who supply us to the people who work in our facilities.”

He adds the importance of balancing the short-term while keeping a perspective on the long-term and the need to execute on a daily basis, as well as maintaining ongoing priorities.

“It’s about keeping our people first — they being our farmers, our employees and the communities we operate in. The financials are of course important, but it’s people who drive the business — they are the soul of the company.”

Operating when surprises are your worst enemy

Referencing the many challenges currently on the agenda of global companies, including multiple supply chain disruptions, geopolitical issues, and the increasing spectre of climate change, Eileen inquired how Jason instils confidence across his teams during a time of such global uncertainty.

“Certainly, much of the present situation is unprecedented, and it is really about empowering our Carbery teams in the areas of making decisions on the ground, diversifying our supply chain sources and promoting optimum logistics management. Surprises are never welcome, and therefore managing expectations and being transparent with your customers are critical.”

Finding and encouraging good talent ranks high on the Carbery Group agenda, an area key to future growth and diversity.

“Notwithstanding the challenges posed by Covid, I do believe that the new world of hybrid working offers an opportunity for a company like Carbery, in that it allows us to source new people that need not be based in a particular geographical location to get necessary work done.

"The Carbery structure is an attractive proposition to people keen to join us as a means to making an impact. While we are a global organisation, we are still of a size where incoming talent has the opportunity make a difference very quickly — and that can be quite attractive in onboarding new talent.”

Jason adds that good management and engagement is central to balancing the benefits of the traditional pre-Covid workplace with the evolving new horizon of hybrid and virtual operations. Similarly, the prospects offered by artificial intelligence and digital play well to a company like Carbery, whose lean and efficient structures are well placed in adapting to the smarter and more streamlined systems.

“The opportunities presented by AI and data management will clearly be areas we will lean into in the creation of new products, and will have obvious benefits for Carbery in maximising our talent in places it is most effective.”

Eileen reflected on the risks associated with digital opportunities with Jason agreeing that the growing threat of cybercrime is an ongoing issue for every company, and a situation where successfully plugging one hole will often reveal another system weakness: “We have found that engagement with other companies has been beneficial in confronting this issue, and while we are happy to have reliable systems in place, it is a threat that you simply cannot be complacent about.”

Leaving a sustainable legacy in a changing world

Looking to the future, Eileen and Jason discussed what building a sustainable business means for Carbery.

Jason indicated that sustainability is embedded deep within the Carbery Group DNA — part of the company culture going right back to its co-operative roots and underpinning the relationship with suppliers and other stakeholders.

“We are not in this alone, and are constantly reaching out across Ireland and the wider world in how best to deal with the challenges out there. Our farmers are up for the challenge and up for the journey, and we are listening to their concerns and ideas every step of the way.”

As to his own legacy, Jason Hawkins sees his Carbery role as maintaining another productive link in a co-operative chain stretching back over half a century: “What has been achieved at Carbery over the past 53 years has far exceeded anything that might have been expected when the first sod was turned all that time ago. I see my legacy as protecting those achievements and helping this proud company become as successful into the future as it has been in the past.”

