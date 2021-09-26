Back in September as part of Agri Month, AgriKids partnered up with Agri Aware to get their younger audience creative over the course of the month.

As part of Agri Month, AgriKids partnered up with Agri Aware to get their younger audience creative over the course of the month of September.

Children aged 4-12, entered the competition to be in with a chance to be published in this year's 'On The Farm' e-magazine with the Irish Examiner.

Today, the wait is over. See here for the On the Farm mag filled with pictures, short stories, and poems about farm life, food, farm animals, and farm safety.

“Thank you to everyone who took part and submitted beautiful works of art, stories, and poems. It was so difficult to pick the winners and you sure made it a hard choice for our judges. The winning entries both inspired and entertained us,” said AgriKids Founder, Alma Jordan.

Click the link below to read all the different stories and poems submitted this year as part of Agri Month.

Alma Jordan wants to help everyone learn more and reconnect with farming in a creative process, “and you guys did a great job to make that happen,” she said.

For some farming fun visit the Irish Examiner’s flick through magazine