Upgrading the energy efficiency of your home has many benefits. Not only will you experience a warmer, cosier home but you will also reap the benefits of reduced energy bills and more.

Speaking to SEAI's Demand Generation Campaigns manager Susan Andrews, she said, "investing in a home energy upgrade is going to have long-term benefits."

SEAI Demand Generation Campaigns manager, Susan Andrews.

Breaking down the benefits

The number one benefit, according to Susan is having a warmer, cosier, and healthier home. From talking to many homeowners who've gone through the home energy upgrade journey, "we know how much they value the improved comfort levels and also the cost savings in their annual energy bills."

In some cases, homeowners feel like they've added an extension to their home. They're now using rooms that they've never used before because they were too cold. "It gives customers that feeling of having a larger, more comfortable home."

Along with comfort, there's also a health benefit. "If you move away from burning fossil fuels, you're going to improve the air quality in your home," said Susan.

An example of a more energy-efficient and renewable heating system is a heat pump. "Heat pumps use internal and external temperature sensors to keep the temperature in your home constant which is much healthier for you. "

The second benefit of a home energy upgrade is cost savings. "With a well-insulated home, you will benefit from having lower energy bills because you're not losing your valuable heat through drafty roofs and walls," she said.

The third benefit is that homeowners who carry out home energy upgrades are more likely to reduce their carbon footprint. If you move away from fossil fuels and use the likes of heat pumps, or other renewable technologies such as solar panels to generate your own energy you'll reduce your energy consumption: "Using cleaner sources of energy is going to reduce your emission output and improve your carbon footprint."

Another benefit to a home energy upgrade "that people sometimes forget" is that upgrading your home energy both modernises your home and improves your BER rating, both of which will increase the value of your property.

The benefits brought to life

For Rachel and Denis Doherty a home energy upgrade made their home warm and comfortable.

Rachel and Denis Doherty outside their energy upgraded home in Co. Kilkenny.

The couple upgraded their Co. Kilkenny home in 2019 with 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea), a non-profit, independent energy agency. They took over the family home after their parents decided to downsize. They wanted to put their own stamp on the house, so they were prepared to do a big renovation.

“It was the cold of the house that motivated us to upgrade to the highest energy rating possible so that the house would be comfortable for us. We also wanted the heating system of the house to be environmentally friendly and economical.” Rachel outlined their desired energy rating following the project, “we really wanted to get it to an A rating.” Rachel describes the home before they embarked on their home energy upgrade journey; “The house is around 180 years old— the pre works BER was E2. It had double glazed aluminum framed windows, oil central heating, and 5 open fires, of which only 2 were in use.

"The house was in excellent condition, with no dampness whatsoever, just cold and in need of modernisation. The insulation, where present, was not effective.” Following the completion of the works by 3cea, which included an insulation upgrade; heat pump; ventilation system; and new windows and doors, Rachel and Denis were delighted with their upgraded home.

“Our home is now warm all the time, with constant hot water and ventilation. It is a pleasure to live in! Triple glazed windows mean we have no noise from the animals outside, especially the crows!” Rachel and Denis recall the words of friends and family on their arrival to the recently improved home. “The few visitors that we have had (because of Covid) have all commented on how warm and cosy the house is. Some cannot believe that it was possible to get it to an A2 energy rating. We would recommend going ahead and upgrade to the current energy standards. The difference in comfort is so worth it. It is life-changing!”

Planning your home energy upgrade with grants from SEAI

Assess

A good starting point for your home energy upgrade is to carry out a BER assessment. This will tell you how your home is performing in terms of energy efficiency and what steps you can take to improve it. After the assessment, you will receive an Advisory Report which will give you a personalised roadmap to bring your home up to an energy rating of B2 or better and let you know what grant supports are available.

The SEAI offers three routes to a home energy upgrade grant depending on your requirements. If you are planning a large home energy upgrade and would like full support, then the one-stop-shop service is for you. If you just want to do one or two home energy upgrades and would like to manage the process yourself, then the individual energy upgrade grants are the right option. And for qualifying homeowners, there is the free energy upgrade option. You can find out more about what grants are available and the best upgrade journey for you here.

Insulate

The next step in your home energy upgrade journey is to improve your home insulation and ensure you are not losing your valuable heat through uninsulated roofs, walls, windows, or floors. On average, a home loses 20 – 30% of its heat through poorly insulated walls. A well-insulated home will significantly increase your comfort levels and make your home more energy-efficient, thus reducing your heating bills. The SEAI offers homeowners insulation grants ranging from €400 for attic or cavity wall insulation up to €6,000 for external wall insulation.

Add Renewables

Once your home is well insulated you should then consider installing renewable technologies such as a heat pump system, solar PV or solar thermal. By adding renewables, you are improving the overall energy efficiency of your home and reducing your carbon footprint.

Heat Pump Systems

Installing a heat pump system in a well-insulated home will transform the comfort levels in your home and reduce your heating bills by improving your energy efficiency. Heat pumps are a highly efficient alternative heating system to fossil fuel oil or gas boilers, so you are also supporting the environment by reducing your carbon emissions. If your home is suitable for a heat pump you can avail of a SEAI grant worth €3,500.

If a heat pump is not suitable for your home, you could consider installing heating controls which will give you greater control overheating and hot water, help you reduce your energy usage by up to 20%, and save you money on your home heating bills.

Solar PV Systems

On average, a solar PV system can save between €200-€300 per year on your domestic electricity bill and will make a positive impact on the BER rating of your home. Generating your own renewable electricity means you are using cleaner energy and reducing your carbon emissions.

Solar Thermal Systems

By investing in a solar thermal system, you can meet 50-60% of your annual hot water requirement and save on your heating bills.

Discover a new world of comfort and join the thousands of Irish homes enjoying a Home Energy Upgrade with government grants from SEAI. Find out more here.