Aldi will be seeking to recruit and train new store assistants and assistant store managers across 24 of its Cork’s stores generating up to 120 jobs, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland.

The German supermarket is also recognised as the leading supermarket retailer in Ireland’s Best Employers 2021; happy to concur with this high ranking is store assistant Viki Srama who works at the Aldi store in Mitchelstown.

Working with Aldi

Having only worked with Aldi for just over a year, Viki feels she has already learned so much.

"Aldi has definitely helped me in my development in many ways. It has taught me to be more efficient, more organised, and how to handle money. I've also learned to work under pressure," said Viki.

What excites Viki most is knowing that there is plenty of room for career progression and looks forward to working her way up to more senior roles in the future. "It’s my goal to progress in the future," she said.

The career progression model in Aldi has given a large number of candidates within Aldi access to more senior roles without needing to have a degree. Aldi creates a clear pathway for their employees to progress within the organisation, allowing them to take their careers into their own hands.

More than retail

When we asked Viki why she loved working with Aldi, she said: "I love my job because people care about me as a person and if you love your job it doesn’t feel like work."

Viki enjoys the atmosphere, the positive environment, and working as part of a team. "That’s what Aldi is all about. I get to work with happy and hardworking people every day."

From her very first day, Viki has felt nothing but support from her team: "Everyone played a big part. My store manager and the assistant store manager helped me when I started, but everyone helped me in different ways. No matter how long you’ve been there, you’re still learning every day."

Another rewarding part is the pay, which starts at €12.30 per hour and rises to €14.30 per hour. That on top of other benefits is another motivator for Viki. "Aldi offers an excellent salary, four weeks holidays, travel expenses, a great health and wellness programme, and a bonus every year."

A star Aldi candidate

According to Viki, to be a star Aldi candidate you need to be “open-minded, flexible and have a positive mindset”.

Viki adds: “If you do that you’ll reach all of your goals. Good communication skills with colleagues and customers are also important. Aldi does have high expectations which is challenging at times but it motivates me to do better every day. If you're up for a challenge, Aldi is definitely the right place for you."

If you are interested in joining the Aldi team, visit aldirecruitment.ie for more details and information.