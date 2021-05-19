MG, the sporty brand, is a blast from the past, and it’s being reinvented for the future with a range of exciting new electric cars you can buy right now. Leading the ‘charge’ is the MG ZS, a stylish family SUV that’s powered purely by electricity.

Seating five in comfort, with a big boot behind, the MG ZS is also comprehensively well-equipped. Split-fold rear seating and wide-opening back doors make the ZS a practical car, too, though not at the expense of comfort.

Along with the high-spec and versatile cabin, featuring plenty of innovative technology, the ZS is packed with advanced safety features to keep your family safe, including Active Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Detection and much more.

You’ll be doing your bit for the environment, too, as the ZS emits no pollution. It has a combined WLTP-certified electric driving range of 263 kilometres, which is more than enough for most drivers. It can easily be charged up at home or, if you’re out and about, its rapid charging capability allows an 80 per cent charge in just 40 minutes. Electric cars can cost considerably less per kilometre to drive than the petrol and diesel alternatives, too.

Indeed, on the subject of charging up, now is the perfect time to buy an MG ZS. As part of MG’s compelling ‘212’ offer – for the registration plate change in July this year - buyers get a free charging cable and may even avail of a free home charger and discounted green electricity, through Energia, MG’s electricity partner.

As if that’s not enough, the ZS is incredibly good value-for-money to buy. Pricing starts at €28,995 (including government incentives) and MG’s offer includes an enticing 1.9 per cent APR finance rate on PCP, meaning you could have one on your driveway for just €65 a week.

Of course, all the car’s style, space and technology would mean nothing if it weren’t great to drive. On one hand, the electric motor gives the ZS nippy, effortless performance, while on the other it ensures that it’s quiet and refined at all speeds. The best thing is that the ZS is as at home darting around city streets, as it is on the open road or motorway. It’s a cinch to drive and park, too, thanks to large windows and great visibility in all directions.

The only way to experience all this for yourself is to book in for a test drive. MG has dealers in Dublin, Galway, Cork, Limerick and Cashel. Their contact details can be found at www.mg.ie.

Those showrooms are expected to get busy in the next few months, as MG widens its range of high-tech electrified cars. Hot on the heels of the ZS EV will be the ultra-stylish HS, a large plug-in hybrid SUV, set to top the MG line-up.

That’s not to mention the incoming MG5, an incredibly useful family estate car, that just so happens to be powered by electricity.

No matter which model you go for, MG includes an incredible seven-year or 150,000km warranty, giving buyers added peace of mind that running costs over the time of their ownership are likely to be very low indeed.

And while there’s no doubt that the great-value price of the MG ZS will grab buyers’ attention, especially given the size of the car, its quality and specification will convince them that’s it a compelling new option in the market as well.

