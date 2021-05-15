There are many benefits to exercising. We saw that throughout the lockdown; not only did it help with our fitness levels, for some it was imperative for their mental health. Whether it was walking, cycling, or otherwise, we were always reminded of the joys of the little things; nature and fresh air.

No matter where you're living there's a trail for you.

Recent research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that engaging in regular physical activity may be the single most important action individuals can take to prevent severe COVID-19 effects and its complications.

In addition, those who partake in regular physical activity have an enhanced response to the effectiveness of vaccines.

Sport Ireland plays a lead role in promoting and supporting participation in all forms of outdoor sport and physical activity in Ireland, and today, they want to emphasise the importance of exercise but in places that you may not even know exist.

With over 900 trials on the Sport Ireland website of varying lengths, grades, and formants, there is something for everyone to enjoy whilst still ensuring to follow the latest government advice around COVID-19.

When planning to explore a trail it is important you consider the grading of the trail and ensure it matches your ability and level of fitness. The grading describes the nature of the trail and indicates the level of fitness and ability required. Discover more about trail grades here.

Find your perfect trail today on Sportireland.ie.

Exercise and recreational activities are things that dogs, and their owners share and enjoy together. By knowing where you can bring your dog (as not all trails allow this due to livestock) and using a lead you are keeping people, dogs, livestock, and wildlife safe.

If you don't have a dog to motivate you to get out, just take a look at the Sport Ireland 'Find Your Walking Trail' or 'Find Your Off-Road Cycling Trail' section.

You can find a trail near you that suits you best. The trail grade starts at easy all the way up to difficult to everything in between, you can even choose the distance you'd like the trail to be. The hours of research and trying to decide on a walking destination are gone, all you have to do is get walking.

Sport Ireland's top tips what you should know for walking or cycling in the outdoors

Check the weather forecast and ensure your planned route is suitable for the conditions

Allow plenty of time for your walk or cycle- allow extra time for hilly trails, rest stops, and taking photos

Bring appropriate clothing for weather conditions and terrain

Bring sunscreen, insect repellent, and a small first aid kit

Keep your distance from animals, stay on paths and trails.

Plan your walk and let someone know where you are going and what time you expect to be home

If you’re planning to bring a dog, make sure to check if dogs are allowed on a trail before you visit

John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland says "We all enjoy the outdoors in different ways. Pay attention, expect to encounter others, and be courteous. Park safely, keeping access open for landowners, and remember to bring all waste home with you. Doing so ensures that our trails can be enjoyed by all."

The Irish Examiner has teamed up with Sport Ireland to present a three-part series showcasing 100 walking and cycling trails across the country that you can enjoy this summer for more information see here for volumes one, two, and three.

For information on trails near you visit www.sportireland.ie/outdoors/trail-grades